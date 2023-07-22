^

Eala barges into semis of W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz tennis tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 22, 2023 | 9:05am
Alex Eala
Tennis Club Macon

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala punched a ticket to the semifinals of the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz competition after defeating Spain’s Lucia Cortez Llorca in a three-set match Friday night.

The 18-year-old Eala overpowered Spain’s Lucia Cortez Llorca, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, in two hours and 12 minutes of play.

Eala started the match strong, winning six games in a row after losing the first two.

Llorca then bounced back in the second set, pulling off a crucial win in a grueling 50-minute battle.

But the teenager proved to be too much for her counterpart.

The 23-year-old Spaniard earlier defeated fancied French Oceane Dodin, who was seeded No. 2 in the tournament.

Up next for Eala is France’s Jessika Ponchet, who is ranked No. 3 in the tournament.

The 26-year-old Ponchet looks to be a tough matchup against the Filipina as she is currently rated 137th by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA.)

Eala, meanwhile, is ranked 258th by the WTA.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
