Filipinas keeper after World Cup loss vs Swiss: 'We can only improve'

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 21, 2023 | 6:50pm
Filipinas keeper after World Cup loss vs Swiss: 'We can only improve'
The Philippines players pose for a group photo before the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between the Philippines and Switzerland at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin on July 21, 2023.
Sanka Vidanagama / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — A 2-0 opening-day loss at the hands of Switzerland hasn’t deterred the spirit of Filipinas goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel after the team made their historic debut at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Dunedin, New Zealand on Friday.

McDaniel led the Filipinas’ backline in an effort to keep a decent scoreline against the World No. 20 Swiss, and while a penalty kick and a shot off the rebound were able to get past the Philippines’ line of defense, the goalkeeper had much to rave about.

“It was a whole mix of emotions in me. We all felt it — we were buzzing and ready to go. I mean, the scoreline, it didn’t go our way but we were ready to go,” said McDaniel in an interview after the match. 

“We can only just bring it up from here and stay true to what we are and keep going,” she added.

Against the bigger, faster and more experienced Switzerland side, McDaniel had a lot on her plate as she needed to stop shot after shot to keep the Filipinas afloat.

With the help of her trusty defenders bannered by skipper Hali Long, the Filipinas were able to keep toe-to-toe for most of the opening half.

But when the penalty kick was awarded close to halftime after a Jessika Cowart challenge on Coumba Sow was deemed a foul after VAR review, the Swiss just couldn’t be denied any longer.

McDaniel isn’t shaken, though, as she plans to shake it off immediately to prepare for co-hosts New Zealand on Tuesday, July 25.

“Unfortunately, we get an unfortunate PK and messed around in the box but I mean, things won’t go our way sometimes and we just have to keep building off from that, learn from this time and get ready to go for the next one,” she said.

Even as the team will now have to fight an uphill battle to get into the knockout rounds, McDaniel has no doubt in what the Filipinas can do in the world’s biggest stage.

“We’re so confident in what we can do and we can win the next one and keep going from here. This won’t fault us going forward,” stated the goalkeeper. 

“I mean, we’ll take this loss, we’ll think about what we’ve done wrong, think about what we need to do better and just apply to the next game. But we’re confident and ready to win the next one."

