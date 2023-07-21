^

Saso, pal trail by 2 in Dow Great Lakes Bay team play

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 21, 2023 | 6:11pm
Yuka Saso of Japan tees off on the sixduring the second round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Club on July 20, 2023 in Midland, Michigan.
David Berding / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso and Celine Boutier combined for a seven-under 63 in better-ball format to stay in the hunt in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational now paced by South African Paula Reto and Amelia Lewis of the US halfway through the only team event on the LPGA Tour in Midlands, Michigan Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Saso produced seven birdies, including four on holes which her French partner also tamed, with the former’s feats on No. 15 and 18 of the par-70 Midland Country Club anchoring the team’s charge that netted them a 128 aggregate for solo fourth.

They, however, stood two shots off Reto and Lewis, who put in one of the tournament-best 61s to grab the lead at 126, one stroke ahead of the pairs of Jodi Shadoff-Emma Talley and Kelly Tan-Matilda Castren, which came up with 60 and 63, respectively, for 127s.

Saso and Boutier matched Reto and Lewis’ 65 in alternate shot format in the first round.

Bianca Pagdanganan and Ana Belac, meanwhile, also fired a 63 to move to tied 13th at 133 while ICTSI stablemate Dottie Ardina and Thai partner Pornanong Phatlum pooled a 136 after a 65.

Third round play shifts back to alternate shot with Saturday’s finale of the $2.7-million event to be played under the better-ball format again.

The event serves as tune-up for some of the world’s leading players for next week’s third major, the $6.5-million Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France.

