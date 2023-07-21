Filipinas fall to Swiss in FIFA World Cup debut

The Philippines' forward Sarina Bolden (center, No. 7) fights for the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between the Philippines and Switzerland at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin on July 21, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s national football team stumbled at the hands of Switzerland in their Group A match, losing their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup debut, 2-0, at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand on Friday.

In the historic match, the Filipinas were unable to hold off the World No. 21 Swiss, who opened the floodgates with a converted penalty kick close to the end of the opening half.

After video assistant referee (VAR) review, a challenge by Jessika Cowart on Coumba Sow was deemed a foul with the Swiss awarded a penalty.

At the 45th minute, Ramona Bachmann slotted it past Olivia McDaniel to put Switzerland ahead, 1-0.

The penalty doused a determined Filipinas side who also had a goal waved off earlier in the match.

Katrina Guillou was able to convert on a counterattack around the 20th minute mark but she was deemed offside, much to the chagrin of the Filipino fans watching in the stadium.

In the second half, the Swiss played with a renewed vigor with already a goal under the belt.

Their aggressiveness paid off when Seraina Piubel converted on the rebound after two great saves from McDaniel just past the hour mark.

Still, even down 0-2, the Filipinas continued to push against a favored Switzerland side.

With fresh legs coming off of substitutes Bella Flanigan, Meryll Serrano, and Chandler McDaniel, the debutants were able to get a try on goal as Harrison got a run on the ball at the 85th minute.

Harrison tried at an angle and finished just wide.

The Filipinas will attempt to get a breakthrough goal and win when they face co-hosts New Zealand on Tuesday, July 25, in Wellington.