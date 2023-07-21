Olsim leaves Lakay for Lions Nation

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina mixed martial arts fighter Jenelyn Olsim has jumped ship from Team Lakay to Lions Nation MMA, she confirmed.

In a statement from ONE Championship, Olsim said she will be representing the newly formed Lions Nation MMA.

"I am absolutely thrilled and honored to represent Lions Nation MMA in ONE Championship,” the atomweight contender said.

“It’s also a wonderful opportunity to work alongside my seniors again, as their guidance and support have always been invaluable to me," she added.

Recently, “The Graceful Warrior” and her brother, Jerry, inaugurated their Olsim-Dasdas martial arts gym in Benguet.

Among those who attended the inauguration were former ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang and other members of the Lions Nation stable.

Olsim said she is eyeing a bout against Jihin Radzuan next.

"I feel more motivated and determined than ever to showcase my skills and prove myself once again. I hope my next fight will be against Jihin,” she said.

“We’re supposed to face each other before, and I wish it could happen later this year," she added.

Olsim currently holds a 3-3 win-loss record in ONE.