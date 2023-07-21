HD Spikers going full throttle in race to PVL finalsÂ 

^

HD Spikers going full throttle in race to PVL finals 

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 21, 2023 | 9:53am
HD Spikers going full throttle in race to PVL finals 
The HD Spikers, now 1-1 after carrying over a loss from the group stage, are keeping themselves in top shape with a tight race to the final with six teams jockeying in the semifinal round.
MANILA, Philippines — The Cignal HD Spikers have no plans to slow down after a much-needed win to begin their semifinals campaign at the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference with a sweep victory over PLDT on Thursday.

The HD Spikers, now 1-1 after carrying over a loss from the group stage, are keeping themselves in top shape with a tight race to the final with six teams jockeying in the semifinal round.

“Hindi kontento doon sa [pinapakita namin] kasi yung level ng laban pataas. I think [dapat] yung ma-maintain namin siya,” said Cignal head coach Shaq delos Santos after the game.

“Pero happy [ako] na grabe yung effort ng buong group, ng players, ng coaches and siyempre, Cignal management, grabe yung suporta samin, all out. Good sign siya pero hindi ibig sabihin magiging okay na ang lahat,” he added.

There will be more challenges ahead for the HD Spikers, as they will be facing defending champions Creamline next. They also have two overseas teams to hurdle — Vietnam’s Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh and Japan’s Kurashiki Ablaze.

Already with a handicap due to the carryover loss, it will be an uphill battle for Cignal.

“Kumbaga mas kailangan pa namin paghanadaan yung mga susunod pa dahil yun yung mas magiging mahirap,” said Delos Santos.

Cignal are looking to return to grace after missing out on the podium in the previous tournament, in the All-Filipino Conference. They have also yet to win a championship in the PVL.

Their best result was a second place finish during the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference last December.

