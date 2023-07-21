^

Controversial tennis player gets eliminated in Hungarian Open, apologizes for antics

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 21, 2023 | 9:47am
Amarissa Toth
Amarissa Toth
MANILA, Philippines -- Controversial tennister Amarissa Toth bowed out of the Hungarian Open after losing to Ukrainian Kateryna Baindl in their round-of-16 match.

The 29-year-old Baindl asserted her mastery over the 20-year-old Toth, 6-3, 6-1.

Baindl won 36 service points against just 17 for Toth.

Toth had been in hot water in the past few days after she seemingly erased a disputed ball mark using her shoes in her match against China’s Zhang Shuai.

Zhang later retired from the match in tears, and it did not take long for Toth to celebrate by raising her hands after sharing a handshake.

In an Instagram post by the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday morning (Manila time,) Toth finally apologized to Zhang.

“I did not think my first WTA success would cause such a big storm and I’m extremely sorry for what happened. I respect Zhang Shuai as a person and just as much as an athlete,” Toth said.

“It was never my intention to disrespect, to upset, or to hurt anybody — let alone Zhang Shuai,” she added.

The Hungarian said she should have celebrated the win better.

“I do realize I should not have celebrated the way I celebrated after the match, and I’m sorry for that. But I got caught up by my emotions and in the heat of the match, and I got caught up by the moment,” she said.

“I focused on tennis, and I didn’t want to win like that. I hope that, in the future, I will have the opportunity to sit down and talk with Zhang Shuai and tell her how badly I feel that our match ended this way,” she added.

So far, Zhang has not spoken on the issue since she vented her frustration on social media.

