Eala, doubles partner crash out of W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz tiff

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala and her partner, Spain’s Marina Bassols Ribera, bowed out of the doubles competition of the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz tournament after losing to France’s Estelle Cascino and Latvia’s Diana Marcinkevica.

Cascino and Marcinkevica vanquished Eala and Ribera in a grueling three-set encounter, 7-5, 1-6, 11-9, late Thursday night (Manila time.)

The two pairs went back and forth in the last set, but Cascino and Marcinkevica managed to pull off two straight points to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

Eala and Ribera earlier upset the second-seeded Indian duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare to enter the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Eala on Thursday defeated China’s Mi Tianmi in singles play, 6-3, 5-7, 6-0.

She will have a quarterfinal match against Spain’s Lucia Cortez Llorca Friday night.