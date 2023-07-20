Eala edges Chinese foe to advance in W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz netfest

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala advanced to the next round of the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz tournament in Spain Thursday night following a huge 6-3, 6-7, 6-0 win over China’s Mi Tianmi.

Eala came out with guns blazing, winning the first set with ease, 6-3.

Consecutive points by Mi in the second set led the Filipina to lose her early lead, 6-5.

But Eala responded with four straight points to tie the set at 6.

However, the Chinese national escaped with a 7-5 tiebreak to take the second set.

In the third set, Eala simply outclassed Mi en route to a 6-0 result.

Eala won 69 service points against just 35 for Mi.

Up next for the 18-year-old Filipina ace in the singles' division is Spanish national Lucia Cortez Llorca, who defeated the second-seeded Oceane Dodin, 6-2, 6-4, earlier in the day.