HD Spikers pummel High Speed Hitters to open PVL semis campaign

The HD Spikers came into their duel with the High Speed Hitters with a higher sense of urgency as the former just outclassed the latter in every facet of the game.

Games Saturday

(PhilSports Arena)

9 a.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Choco Mucho (Classification)

11:30 a.m. – F2 vs PLDT

4 p.m. – Creamline vs Cignal

6:30 p.m. – Kinh Bac-Bac vs Kurashiki Ablaze

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal overpowered sister team PLDT, 25-22, 25-15, 25-21, on Thursday to enhance its finals bid in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The HD Spikers came into their duel with the High Speed Hitters with a higher sense of urgency as the former just outclassed the latter in every facet of the game in claiming a 1-1 record.

“Kung ano naging performance namin dati, mas maging tumaas pa level dapat in our next games. Kailangan maging aggressive kami kahit sino kalaban,” said Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos.

And the HD Spikers did just that.

Cignal not only outgunned PLDT, it was also more aggressive in defense both at the net and on the floor.

So dominating were the HD Spikers that none from the High Speed Hitters finished in double-digit scores, with Fiona Mae Ceballes winding up as their highest scorer with eight points.

In contrast, Cignal’s attack was just humming, with Ces Molina doing most of the damage with 17 points, including 16 on kills, while Jovelyn Gonzaga and Roselyn Doria joined the spiking frenzy with 12 and 10 hits, respectively.

Setter Gel Cayuna was also masterful as she fueled their relentless attacks with 15 excellent sets while chipping in four hits.

Cayuna, however, stressed the need to fasten their pace more.

“Medyo mabagal galaw namin. Hopefully mabalik namin yung bilis na nilaro naming nung elimination,” she said.

After dropping the first two sets, PLDT woke up from deep slumber as it launched a strong start in the third set when it led by as much as four points many times and appeared headed to taking the set and extending the match.

It was not to be though as Molina presided over the rally that saw Cignal roaring its way back and eventually snatching the set and the straight-set win.

PLDT slipped to 0-2.