^

Sports

Filipinas start living the dream, shoot for FIFA World Cup glory

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 6:30pm
Filipinas start living the dream, shoot for FIFA World Cup glory
The Filipinas -- dreamers who never stopped believing that nothing is impossible in the beautiful game -- make their awaited bow as bona fide FIFA Women’s World Cup competitors Friday.
Photo from the Philippine women's national team's Twitter

Match Friday (Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin)

5 p.m. (1 p.m. Manila time) – Philippines vs Switzerland

MANILA, Philippines – World, meet the Filipinas.

The dreamers who never stopped believing that nothing is impossible in the beautiful game make their awaited bow as bona fide FIFA Women’s World Cup competitors Friday.

When the clock strikes 5 p.m. in chilly Dunedin in New Zealand’s South Island (1 p.m. Manila time), the dream becomes a reality for the gritty Filipinas as they share the pitch with Switzerland in a history-carving game for Philippine football.

“I’ve always known that I was going to see this (Philippines in the World Cup) one day in my life but I didn’t know I’ll be able to live it, breathe it, struggle through it, love it like I am right now,” Hali Long, the most seasoned player among the Filipinas, said yesterday in underscoring the game’s significance.

It’s a milestone moment as the Lupang Hinirang is played for the first time and a team from the football minnows Philippines takes the field in the prestigious football extravaganza.

But getting the result against the world No. 20 La Nati should make it even more special for the 46th-ranked Filipinas.

“We want to win,” Long said with conviction during the pre-match press conference.

“Obviously we’re the underdog. Being Filipino, I would say, in every sport, we’re the underdog but it’s kind of we’re we thrive. We love to punch above our weight, punch through the ceiling and we’ve constantly done that the past 18 months to get to where we are now,” she added.

The Pinay booters spent a good part of 2022 and 2023 honing their craft in camps in Australia, Tajikistan, Spain, Chile and US and playing against top-caliber sides like Sweden to get World Cup battle-ready.

“Since we qualified (in January 2022), it’s been almost from ground zero to full throttle,” said coach Alen Stajcic.

“We got to fast-track all that development into a year-and-a-half and it’s tough. But I know we go into the starting line of every game thinking and believing. And we’ve done everything we can to be confident we've prepared well and have that belief.”

Stajcic, a former Australia Matildas coach, has assembled a crack team for this seize-the-moment campaign led by strikers Sarina Bolden and Katrina Guillou, midfielders Tahnai Annis and Quinley Quezada, defenders Angie Beard and Long and goalkeepers Olivia McDaniel and Kiara Fontanilla.

Notes: The Filipinas and other contingents woke up to the news of a shooting incident in a construction site Thursday morning in Auckland’s Central Business District, where three people were killed, including the shooter. Thankfully, the Philippine delegation went about their business without a hitch and boarded their scheduled flight out of Auckland into Dunedin safe and sound.  “It was difficult but we’re in really good hands here. All the teams are really well taken care of. We have our security officer and we do what we’re told,” said Hali Long. New Zealand authorities and the FIFA said the incident was unrelated to the WC and reported that additional security measures were put in place. The shooting happened a few hours before host New Zealand and Norway were to open the tournament at Auckland’s Eden Park.

vuukle comment

FIFA

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL

WORLD CUP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala, Spanish doubles pal advance

Eala, Spanish doubles pal advance

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Alex Eala and her home bet partner Marina Bassols Ribera pulled off a stunning first-round victory against fancied counterparts...
Sports
fbtw
Bay Area Dragons announce PBA return

Bay Area Dragons announce PBA return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Bay Area Dragons announced that they will be returning to the Philippines for the PBA Commissioner's Cup this year.
Sports
fbtw
Tennis player gains sympathy, foe earns ire as controversial match goes viral

Tennis player gains sympathy, foe earns ire as controversial match goes viral

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
A tennis player retired from a match at the Hungarian Grand Prix in tears after her opponent erased a contested mark on the...
Sports
fbtw

IBA in death throes

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
The International Boxing Association has been stripped of recognition by IOC and an appeal for reinstatement before the Court of Arbitration for Sport was recently denied, leaving the embattled organization virtually...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women stay busy with Jones Cup, Asiad stints

Gilas women stay busy with Jones Cup, Asiad stints

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
There will be no rest for the weary as the rising Gilas Pilipinas women brace for bigger battles in the next months.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stags repel Warriors to claim top semis seed in UCBL cagefest

Stags repel Warriors to claim top semis seed in UCBL cagefest

4 hours ago
San Sebastian College-Recoletos outplayed University of the East in the final quarter to eke out an 83-78 win and clinch the...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Batangas, Bacolod, Rizal chalk up wins

MPBL: Batangas, Bacolod, Rizal chalk up wins

6 hours ago
Batangas cruised past Oriental Mindoro while Bacolod and Rizal foiled their rivals in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi blows past Flynn, faces No. 9 Schroeder next&nbsp;

Malixi blows past Flynn, faces No. 9 Schroeder next 

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Rianne Malixi eased past Ryan Flynn, 4&3, in the first round of the US Girls’ Junior Match Play, seizing control with...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Aussie Josh Culibao takes on Briton Lerone Murphy in UFC Fight Night

Fil-Aussie Josh Culibao takes on Briton Lerone Murphy in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Not only is Filipino-Australian Josh Culibao racking up frequent flyer miles, but he is also taking names and knocking out...
Sports
fbtw
Korea's Lee hopes to shine after tips from LPGA Tour star ahead of Open challenge

Korea's Lee hopes to shine after tips from LPGA Tour star ahead of Open challenge

8 hours ago
Korea’s K.H. Lee couldn’t have asked for a better way to prepare for The Open Championship this week after tapping...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with