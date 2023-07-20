^

Filipinas skipper Long ready to inspire countrymen in historic FIFA World Cup stint

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 6:04pm
Led by skipper Hali Long (left), the Filipinas will realize a life-long dream.
PWNT

MANILA, Philippines — When the Philippine women’s national football team makes its historic FIFA Women’s World Cup debut against Switzerland on Friday, it will be more than just a simple game for the 23 Filipinas representing flag and country.

For the first time ever, the Philippines will be stepping into football’s biggest stage. Led by skipper Hali Long, the Filipinas will realize a life-long dream.

More than simply marking a milestone in their own personal careers, Long knows that they carry more than just themselves.

“I think I’ve always known I was gonna see it one day in my life,” Long said during a pre-match press conference of the Philippines playing in the World Cup. 

“[But] I didn’t know I would be here once you live it, breathe it, struggle through it, love it like I am right now. So I’m super honored and grateful to be able to play in the moment, to see the Philippines take the whole stage for the first time. That’s what it’s all about,” she added.

As the Filipinas prepare to prove that they belong on the world stage, the national team veteran wants to be able to show the next generation that they too can do it. 

“I always dreamed about inspiring people through doing something that I love and I didn’t know it was gonna be football. But here I am and doing it for the country that I love, for people that I love,” said Long.

“[Like] the rest of the team, we just want to be attainable, reachable for little girls back home regardless of where we come from. They see us on TV, on international television, seeing us play, seeing us have the flag, seeing us with the crest. We dreamt of this and, if they have big dreams and they follow it, do the hard work that we did, it’ll get easier for them one day and hopefully they can see themselves here one day just like us,” she added.

Of note, the Filipinas will be very visible to the Philippine audience as the Philippine Football Federation recently sealed a TV deal with ONE Sports to air the matches live.

Even with tall odds against them, the Philippines will have much to be inspired by to perform well.

After Switzerland on Friday, they face co-hosts New Zealand on July 25. The Football Ferns just beat Norway, 1-0, in the opening match of the tournament.

The Filipinas then end their group play against the Norwegians on July 30.

