Tennis player gains sympathy, foe earns ire as controversial match goes viral

MANILA, Philippines – A tennis player retired from a match at the Hungarian Grand Prix in tears after her opponent erased a contested mark on the court, an incident that went viral on social media and elicited sympathy for the former and condemnation for the latter from commenters.

China’s Zhang Shuai retired from a tight opening set against Hungarian Amarissa Toth earlier this week after the former hit a crosscourt hit that appeared to land on the line.



The line judge, then later the umpire, called the ball out.

The game continued for a few more minutes, but disagreements on the crucial point also carried on.

A few moments later, Toth walked over the disputed ball mark and seemingly erased it using her shoes.

Zhang was heard asking her opponent, "Wait, wait, wait, leave the mark. What are you doing?"

Toth was heard to have replied, "Because you're making a problem, that's why."

Zhang was also enraged when she was jeered by the crowd, with Toth being caught on camera supposedly giggling.

She later retired from the match — in tears — as she shook the hands of the umpire and Toth, who then raised her hands.

The match ended at 6-5.

Zhang then took to Twitter to air her frustration.

All efforts on practice was wrong , because when you wanted hitting closer to the line , even touched the line still OUT …..



I love you guys and all girls who supporting me and standing my side pic.twitter.com/ZZt28KdbRE — Shuai Zhang (@zhangshuai121) July 18, 2023

Meanwhile, international media reported that Toth shrugged off the incident.

"I didn’t understand why she made such a fuss about it, that she wanted to overrule the umpire’s decision. I don’t understand why she didn’t accept it, all in all, it was she who was looking for trouble," Toth was quoted as saying.

Social media users across the globe slammed Toth for her actions, calling the incident a bad example of sportsmanship.

There’s no excuse for celebrating a default win no matter the circumstances. Regardless of the situation, her poor sportsmanship will forever be ingrained in people’s minds unless, and until, she understands why what she did was wrong (the fist pump) and sincerely apologizes. — Priscilla Pilon (@PriscillaPilon) July 19, 2023

The disgusting part is when Toth celebrates as Zhang retires the March. Shame on Toth — Ziggy (@Ziggy_Diver1) July 19, 2023

Fans also branded the incident as a case of racism.

Shame on WTA, Wimbledon, the racist umpire, the racist crowd and Kiara Toth. They all should apologize, Kiara Toth should be fined and the umpire should be fired. https://t.co/OsE2eKdS20 — Hans E. Mensing (@stemensing) July 19, 2023

For its part, the Women's Tennis Association said it will look into what happened.

"The WTA has zero tolerance for racism in any form or context. The unfortunate incident that took place... at the Hungarian Grand Prix and subsequent posts are being reviewed and will be addressed," its statement read.

The Hungarian national will be facing Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl next.