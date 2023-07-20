^

Tennis player gains sympathy, foe earns ire as controversial match goes viral

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 12:18pm
Zhang Shuai retired from the match against Amarissa Toth
MANILA, Philippines – A tennis player retired from a match at the Hungarian Grand Prix in tears after her opponent erased a contested mark on the court, an incident that went viral on social media and elicited sympathy for the former and condemnation for the latter from commenters.

China’s Zhang Shuai retired from a tight opening set against Hungarian Amarissa Toth earlier this week after the former hit a crosscourt hit that appeared to land on the line.
 
The line judge, then later the umpire, called the ball out. 

The game continued for a few more minutes, but disagreements on the crucial point also carried on. 

A few moments later, Toth walked over the disputed ball mark and seemingly erased it using her shoes. 

Zhang was heard asking her opponent, "Wait, wait, wait, leave the mark. What are you doing?"

Toth was heard to have replied, "Because you're making a problem, that's why." 

Zhang was also enraged when she was jeered by the crowd, with Toth being caught on camera supposedly giggling. 

She later retired from the match — in tears — as she shook the hands of the umpire and Toth, who then raised her hands. 

The match ended at 6-5. 

Zhang then took to Twitter to air her frustration. 

Meanwhile, international media reported that Toth shrugged off the incident. 

"I didn’t understand why she made such a fuss about it, that she wanted to overrule the umpire’s decision. I don’t understand why she didn’t accept it, all in all, it was she who was looking for trouble," Toth was quoted as saying. 

Social media users across the globe slammed Toth for her actions, calling the incident a bad example of sportsmanship. 

Fans also branded the incident as a case of racism.

For its part, the Women's Tennis Association said it will look into what happened. 

"The WTA has zero tolerance for racism in any form or context. The unfortunate incident that took place... at the Hungarian Grand Prix and subsequent posts are being reviewed and will be addressed," its statement read. 

The Hungarian national will be facing Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl next.

