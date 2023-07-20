Fil-Aussie Josh Culibao takes on Briton Lerone Murphy in UFC Fight Night

MANILA, Philippines – Six UFC fights.

Six countries.

Not only is Filipino-Australian Josh Culibao racking up frequent flyer miles, but he is also taking names and knocking out foes.

“What a job,” Culibao exclaimed. “The perks of the job are I get to travel and see different parts of the work, and get paid to punch people in the face.”

The 29-year old Culibao (11-1-1) is on a three-fight win streak and a win — albeit it isn’t going to be easy — against Englishman Lerone Murphy will get him into the Top 15 featherweights in the UFC.

It will not be easy as Murphy is on his own four-fight win streak and has not lost in five UFC matches and boasts of a 12-0-1 record.

The Manchester-born Murphy will fight in front of a home crowd that will scream for their boy to win.

“You cannot negate the hostility (of the crowd),” underscored Culibao. “I am embracing it and I am excited to be part of the London crowd. It isn’t everyday where I will fight in front of my home crowd. More often than not I will have to fight on enemy territory

“When I was in Perth last time around (UFC 284 where he defeated Melsik Baghdasaryan), I was the superhero. Now I will play the bad guy who will try to spoil his party.”

Culibao arrived in London nine days ago to acclimatize himself with the weather as well as to settle in.

“This is meant to be their summer but it feels like the Australian winter. So I packed the wrong clothes.

Nevertheless, Culibao is excited. He opens the main card of UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura where the former — Tom Aspinall — returns to the Octagon for the first time since July 23 where he injured his knee 15 seconds into the main event against Curtis Blaydes, causing him to take the technical knockout loss.

“I am honored to be in the same card as the phenomenal Tom Aspinall,” said Culibao.

“Being in the main card also means that the UFC is giving me an opportunity now and I have to make the most of it.”

“If I get the dub I hope to go to the Philippines soon after and see what I can do for my kababayans over there.”

UFC Fight Night Aspinall vs. Tybura will be televised live on the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and 7Cignal as well as the TapGo TV streaming application this 3am of Sunday July 23.