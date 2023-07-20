Filipinas' FIFA World Cup bid to be shown on Pilipinas Live

Led by Hali Long, Sarina Bolden and Quinley Quezada, the Filipinas test their caliber against Switzerland on Friday, July 21, at 1 p.m. (Manila time) in Dunedin; hosts New Zealand on July 25 at 1:30 p.m. (Manila time) in Wellington; and against Norway on July 30 at 3 p.m. (Manila time) in Auckland.

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of the Philippine women’s football team can catch their hotly anticipated 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup debut via Pilipinas Live, Cignal TV’s latest sports app that launched last June.

This is in response to public clamor for live airing of the Filipinas’ historic stint in the world’s biggest football stage.

"Cignal TV is pleased to offer the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on our newest sports app, Pilipinas Live. We recognize the passion and support given by the local fans to the girls in this quadrennial event. Thus, it became our mission to bring one of the most anticipated sports events of the year to our viewers," said concurrent MediaQuest & Cignal TV President & CEO Jane Jimenez Basas.

Led by Hali Long, Sarina Bolden and Quinley Quezada, the Filipinas test their caliber against Switzerland on Friday, July 21, at 1 p.m. (Manila time) in Dunedin; hosts New Zealand on July 25 at 1:30 p.m. (Manila time) in Wellington; and against Norway on July 30 at 3 p.m. (Manila time) in Auckland.

All the Filipinas' matches, as well as the preliminary rounds of the tournament will be available for free on Pilipinas Live from July 20 to August 20.

Cignal said fans can easily download the Pilipinas Live app via the App Store and Google Play Store.

Pilipinas Live is the only OTT platform that carries the PBA, UAAP, MPBL, and the ongoing PVL. It will also stream the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 which will take place in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.

The 32 participating FIBAWC teams will play in 92 games played for 17 days of nonstop action.

Cignal said these games are streamed both live and on-demand.

Meanwhile, subscribers can also enjoy behind-the-scenes exclusives, breaking news updates, interactive fan experiences, and other features exclusive to the app.

In a bid to give its subscribers “the complete game experience”, Pilipinas Live also offers multi-cam view where fans can witness extraordinary plays from various camera points. Meanwhile, the Fan Stream View allows subscribers to hear all the unique perspectives and participate in the lively discussions.

For a limited time only, sports fans in the Philippines can gain exclusive access to Pilipinas Live for only PHP99 per month until promo ends.

For more details, visiti www.pilipinaslive.com.