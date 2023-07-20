^

Filipinas safe after Auckland shooting as FIFA World Cup debut looms

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 10:25am
Filipinas safe after Auckland shooting as FIFA World Cup debut looms
This photo taken on July 15, 2022 shows members of the Philippine women's footbal team acknowledging the crowd after defeating Vietnam in the women's Asian Footbal Federation semifinal match at Rizal memorial stadium in Manila. In a country obsessed with beauty pageants, basketball and boxing, the Philippines women's team hope to ignite interest in football when they make the nation's World Cup debut.
Ted Aljibe / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s national football team tempered worries Thursday morning as they confirmed the safety of all members of their FIFA Women’s World Cup delegation in Auckland.

The team released a brief statement on social media after fears swelled following a shooting inside a building in central Auckland where two people were killed and five others injured — including a police officer.

The gunman was also found dead, according to police.

“All members of the Philippine Women's National Team delegation at the FIFA Women's World Cup are safe,” the team said.

The incident casts a cloud on the opening day of the tournament set to happen later Thursday.

Per Police, there is no “national security risk” despite the shooting.

As of press time, the Women’s World Cup matches are still slated to happen as scheduled with the opener between New Zealand and Norway kicking things off this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Filipinas open their campaign against Switzerland 1p.m. on Friday (Manila time).

