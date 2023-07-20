Eala takes down higher-seeded foe in W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz ITF tilt

Alex Eala during the 2019 US Open Juniors Championship held in Queens, New York City last September

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala has scored an upset against highly favored Romanian Jaqueline Cristian, in a singles match during the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament.

The 18-year-old Eala defeated the favorite Cristian in a nail-biter, 7-6, 6-7, 6-2.

The 25-year-old Romanian, ranked No. 5 in the tournament, recorded more aces, 9-3, and service points won, 72-58.

However, the Filipina teenager won more receiving points, 67-49.

Eala took to social media her joy after winning the match, which took about three hours.

Her next match is Thursday evening — a second round battle against China's Mi Tianmi, who is ranked 102nd in the ITF singles.

Mi also had a three-set win over Gina Feistel of Poland, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, in the first round of the tournament.