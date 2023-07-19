Key recruits join UE womenâ€™s volleyball squad

^

Key recruits join UE women’s volleyball squad

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 19, 2023 | 8:06pm
Key recruits commit to the UE Lady Warriors
Strong Group Athletics

MANILA, Philippines – The UE Lady Warriors has secured the services of five key recruits ahead of UAAP season 86. 

According to Strong Group Athletics, Casiey Dongallo, Jelaica Gajero, Kizzie Madriaga and Grace Fernandez of the Antipolo based-California Academy volleyball team, and Maryhill College standout Claire Castillo, will suit up for the Lady Warriors. 

They will be eligible to play for UE in the upcoming UAAP season. 

The five players were reportedly heavily recruited by other UAAP schools, but they found their way to UE under new head coach Jerry Yee.

Dongallo was the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Under-18 Championships Most Valuable Player. Madriaga, meanwhile, was named as the best setter in the same tournament.

Castillo was the team captain of Maryhill College. 

California Academy coach Dr. Obet Vital will serve as an assistant coach for the Lady Warriors.

UE had a dismal 1-13 win-loss record in UAAP season 85.

UAAP

UE LADY WARRIORS
