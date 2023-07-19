^

Buntan eyes ONE women’s strawweight belt in rematch vs Sundell

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 19, 2023 | 4:22pm
Buntan eyes ONE womenâ€™s strawweight belt in rematch vs Sundell
Fil-Am Jackie Buntan
BusinessWorld / ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American mixed martial artist Jackie Buntan will be gunning for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai World Championship in a rematch with Smilla Sundell in September.

Sundell, a Swedish national, will defend her title against Buntan at the ONE Fight Night 14 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of an all-female quadruple-header.

Buntan lost to Sundell via unanimous decision for the inaugural title April last year.

But she has rebounded with back-to-back victories against Amber Kitchen and Diandra Martin in December and May, respectively.

The 26-year-old Buntan has a 5-1 win-loss record in ONE Championship. Sundell, for her part, is undefeated in three fights in the promotion.

After winning against Buntan in April last year, she defeated the Serbian Milana Bjelogrlic in May this year.

Meanwhile, Danielle Kelly and Asian Games gold medalist Jessa Khan will slug it out for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling championship in the same card.

ONE strawweight champion “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan and Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsack will collide in a “special rules striking match”.

In the main event, ONE atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex will battle Ham “Hamzzang” Seo Hee for the ONE interim atomweight world title.

JACKIE BUNTAN

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
