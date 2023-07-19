Recovering Pogoy eases into Gilas practice

Roger Pogoy in action for Gilas Pilipinas in this file photo.

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas gunner RR Pogoy admitted that he still needs some time to go back to 100% condition despite being able to already return to five-on-five action on Monday.

Pogoy, who sustained a fractured finger back in April, returned to Gilas practice last week.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s practice at the Meralco Gym in Ortigas, Pasig, the TNT shooting guard said he is excited to return to scrimmages.

“I just returned to five-on-five practice [on Monday,] so I am just taping my finger so it will not be hit. But it is now okay,” he told reporters in Filipino.

“It is not 100% yet, but I can manage. I can now shoot, dribble and I can do everything,” he added.

Asked for an official timetable, Pogoy insisted that “as long as I can dribble and defend, I can play.”

The six-foot-two sniper injured his finger during the Tropang Giga’s PBA Governors’ Cup Finals series against Barangay Ginebra.

The Cebuano is now looking forward to seeing action in Gilas tuneups.

“That is what I am aiming for now, to play tune-up games. Because it is difficult to be out of action for three months. So hopefully, I can play tune-up games,” he said.

In a separate interview, Gilas head coach Chot Reyes said that despite still nursing the injury, Pogoy made an immediate impact in practice, defense wise.

“[Pogoy] had some good offensive plays and we all know how RR, how Roger plays defense. And that ups our defensive level immediately just by being here,” Reyes said.

“Hopefully it carries on. [He is] still far from where he wants it to be, with regards to his ability to shoot with his injured hand, but, baby steps,” he added.

Reyes said the Tuesday’s Gilas practice focused on transition plays and defense.