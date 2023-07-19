^

Sports

Alex Eala, partner enter quarters of ITF Women's World Tennis Tour doubles

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 19, 2023 | 12:45pm
Alex Eala, partner enter quarters of ITF Women's World Tennis Tour doubles
Alex Eala
Facebook / Rafael Nadal Academy

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina teen tennis sensation Alex Eala and her partner, Spanish Marina Bassols Ribera, advanced to the quarterfinals of the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour after upsetting the Indian pair of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare Wednesday (Tuesday, Manila time).

The Eala-Ribera stunned the second-seeded Raina and Thombare, 6-2, 6-2 in the round of 16 match in Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain.  

The match ran for a little over an hour.

The Filipino-Spanish duo won a total of 51 points, compared to the 35 points won by Raina and Thombare.

Eala and Ribera also won 28 service points against the higher-seeded pair’s 19.

Raina is ranked 179th in doubles competition by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA,) while Thombare is No. 192.

For her part, the 18-year-old Eala is rated 688th, while Ribera is the 532nd.

Up next for Eala and Bassols Ribera will be the quarterfinal match against Latvian Diana Marcinkevica and French Estelle Cascino on Thursday.

Eala is also set to have an uphill battle in the first round of the singles competition, where she will go head-to-head against Romanian Jaqueline Cristian.

Cristian is the fifth seed in the tournament and is currently 123rd in the WTA singles ranking, while Eala is currently sitting 258th.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Brownlee or Clarkson?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
The decision on whom to tap as Gilas’ naturalized player in the coming FIBA World Cup is coming soon with 37 days to go before the start of hostilities on Aug. 25.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys blast Thai rivals

Gilas boys blast Thai rivals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas pushed its drive for a FIBA U16 Asian Championship qualification by smothering Thailand, 85-49, for a 2-0...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women on track to world-class status with recent feats

Gilas women on track to world-class status with recent feats

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women are on the right path to conquering greater heights after adding another feather in their cap.
Sports
fbtw
Marcial wants one more crack at Olympic boxing gold

Marcial wants one more crack at Olympic boxing gold

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
When Filipino boxer Eumir Felix Marcial failed to win his dream Olympic gold after settling for a bronze in the Tokyo Games,...
Sports
fbtw

PATAFA scores major gains

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
It’s been 36 years since the Philippines took at least two gold medals in the Asian Athletics Championships, and PATAFA president Terry Capistrano said yesterday with the high level of competition in the region,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kiefer Ravena encourages Kai Sotto to keep pursuing NBA dream

Kiefer Ravena encourages Kai Sotto to keep pursuing NBA dream

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas mainstay Kiefer Ravena urged Kai Sotto to “keep on trying” following an NBA Summer League stint...
Sports
fbtw
CIGNAL, F2 reach semis

CIGNAL, F2 reach semis

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Cignal and F2 Logistics downed their respective foes yesterday to advance to the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League...
Sports
fbtw
Austria, Repato rule Forest Hills-PGAP Pro-Am

Austria, Repato rule Forest Hills-PGAP Pro-Am

14 hours ago
Amateur Jonar Austria calmly sank a 16-foot downhill putt for birdie in the third extra hole, much to the delight of pro partner...
Sports
fbtw
Best, finest clash in Sharks 9-Ball Open

Best, finest clash in Sharks 9-Ball Open

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
The billiards world knows how good Filipinos are in the sport.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with