Malixi eases through match play, but Quintanilla falls

Rianne Malixi of the Philippines plays her shot from the second tee during the third round of the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club on June 3, 2023 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi turned from hot to cold but safely made it to the knockout stage at joint 24th with three others after a 73. But Grace Quintanilla crumbled in stifling conditions, skied to an 85 and missed the Top 64 cut in the US Girls’ Junior at the Eisenhower Golf Club’s Blue course in Colorado Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

American Yana Wilson firmed up her title-retention drive by taking the medal honors with a 68 spiked by a four-birdie binge from No. 12 as she pooled a six-under 138 to gain the top seeding when play shifts from stroke to match starting Wednesday.

Joint first day leaders Anna Davis and Kiara Romero took the next two spots at 139 and 140 after a 71 and 72, respectively, while Canadian Anna Huang shot a 68 to join Thai Tarapath Panya and Chinese Kaili Xiao, who matched 73s, at fourth at 142.

Malixi, 16, took the No. 24 ranking after the tiebreak, just within the target of her camp, which earlier said "a tied 20th is the best position for match play." The ICTSI-backed ace, gearing up for the US Women's Amateur next month, will face Ryan Flynn of California, who wound up No. 41 with a 150 after a 74, at 9:03 a.m.

Wilson tangles with No. 64 Ashley Kim from Korea at 8 a.m., while No. 2 Davis drew Thai Thanana Kotchasanmanee in the 10:24 a.m. duel, and third seed Kiara Romero collides with fellow American Claire Wan at 11:36 a.m.

Starting the round at tied 31st after a wobbly 74 Tuesday, Malixi took advantage of an early start and gained ground with a blazing three-birdie splurge in the first four holes. But just when she thought she had the military layout at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains all figured out, the multi-titled Ladies Philippine Golf Tour campaigner lost her rhythm and putting touch, missing a short birdie chance on No. 7, muffing a par-putt bid on the ninth and yielding another stroke on No. 10.

After stuffing a solid tee-shot to within six feet and making the putt for birdie on the par-3 13th, she flubbed another short downhill birdie putt on the next, missed her drive and the green on No. 15 and made another bogey, then came up short on the long par-5 564-yard 16th that led to another bogey.

She also missed the 201-yard par-3 17th, chipped past the hole and ended up with a third straight bogey before holing out with a par for a 34-39 and a 147.

Meanwhile, Quintanilla, whose superb 71 netted her a joint 11th start, failed to get going in a late tee-off, yielding a stroke on No. 10 where she started and dropping four shots in a row from No. 12.

Unable to regain her bearing, she made a triple bogey on No. 17 and holed out with a double bogey on the next for a 46 and tumbled down the leaderboard. She bogeyed the first two holes at the front then finally hit a birdie on No. 4, only to give up two strokes on the par-5 fifth.

The Cebuana shotmaker parred the last four holes for a 39 but her 85 and a 156 was five strokes behind the cutoff score.

US-based Stevie Umali, the other Filipina bet in the fold, hardly recovered from a first round 85 with an 82 and wound up with a 167.