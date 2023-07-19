Pampanga routs Iloilo, Makati, Muntinlupa win in MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – The Pampanga Giant Lanterns vented their ire on the Iloilo United Royals and prevailed, 93-66, on Tuesday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Bren Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Hurting from its first defeat inflicted by Batangas (92-95) on July 13, Pampanga went all out from the start, 15-2, and sealed its 18th win with a 40-point spread (82-42) early in the fourth quarter.

Drawing firepower from Encho Serrano, Justine Baltazar and Archie Concepcion, the Giant Lanterns handed the United Royals their 12th loss in 20 games.

Serrano tallied 23 points while Baltazar got his usual double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds to go with five assists and four steals. Concepcion added 15 points.

The United Royals, who could only forge a 2-2 tie before reeling from the wrath of the Giant Lanterns, got 17 points and four steals from homegrown JR Sumido and 11 points plus seven rebounds from Omar Larupay.

Makati also routed Manila, 86-64, while Marikina thwarted Laguna, 94-87, in earlier elimination round games of the 29-team tournament.

Emman Calo presided over the Makati OKBet Kings' 13th win against six losses with 14 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals.

He was supported by Rob Celiz with 12 points plus five rebounds, Anthony Bringas with 10 points and six rebounds, and Dave Arana with 10 points plus five rebounds.

Left too far behind, 28-66, Laguna was unable to recover and tumbled to 3-17 despite the 14-point, nine-rebound output of Kent Lao, and the 12-point, eight-assist, five-rebound contribution of Allan Mangahas.

Marikina, which leveled its slate at 10-10, was led by Inand Fomilos with 20 points and seven rebounds, followed by actor Gerald Anderson with 16 points plus five rebounds.

Other contributors for the Shoemasters were RR Casajeros with 12 points plus seven rebounds, Felipe Chavez with 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Marwin Dionisio with 13 boards plus five points and five assists.

Laguna, which skidded to 3-17, got 18 points from Paolo Pontejos, 17 points and 14 rebounds from Paolo Quiminales, and 15 points plus 15 rebounds from Jerome Garcia.

The MPBL visits the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Wednesday with a triple bill pitting Mindoro against Batangas at 4 p.m., Sarangani against Bacolod at 6 p.m., and Negros against Rizal at 8 p.m.