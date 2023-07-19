^

Sports

Pampanga routs Iloilo, Makati, Muntinlupa win in MPBL

Philstar.com
July 19, 2023 | 11:56am
Pampanga routs Iloilo, Makati, Muntinlupa win in MPBL
Encho Serrano top-scored for Pampanga with 23 points.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – The Pampanga Giant Lanterns vented their ire on the Iloilo United Royals and prevailed, 93-66, on Tuesday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Bren Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Hurting from its first defeat inflicted by Batangas (92-95) on July 13, Pampanga went all out from the start, 15-2, and sealed its 18th win with a 40-point spread (82-42) early in the fourth quarter.

Drawing firepower from Encho Serrano, Justine Baltazar and Archie Concepcion, the Giant Lanterns handed the United Royals their 12th loss in 20 games.

Serrano tallied 23 points while Baltazar got his usual double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds to go with five assists and four steals. Concepcion added 15 points.

The United Royals, who could only forge a 2-2 tie before reeling from the wrath of the Giant Lanterns, got 17 points and four steals from homegrown JR Sumido and 11 points plus seven rebounds from Omar Larupay.

Makati also routed Manila, 86-64, while Marikina thwarted Laguna, 94-87, in earlier elimination round games of the 29-team tournament.

Emman Calo presided over the Makati OKBet Kings' 13th win against six losses with 14 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals.

He was supported by Rob Celiz with 12 points plus five rebounds, Anthony Bringas with 10 points and six rebounds, and Dave Arana with 10 points plus five rebounds.

Left too far behind, 28-66, Laguna was unable to recover and tumbled to 3-17 despite the 14-point, nine-rebound output of Kent Lao, and the 12-point, eight-assist, five-rebound contribution of Allan Mangahas.

Marikina, which leveled its slate at 10-10, was led by Inand Fomilos with 20 points and seven rebounds, followed by actor Gerald Anderson with 16 points plus five rebounds.

Other contributors for the Shoemasters were RR Casajeros with 12 points plus seven rebounds, Felipe Chavez with 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Marwin Dionisio with 13 boards plus five points and five assists.

Laguna, which skidded to 3-17, got 18 points from Paolo Pontejos, 17 points and 14 rebounds from Paolo Quiminales, and 15 points plus 15 rebounds from Jerome Garcia.

The MPBL visits the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Wednesday with a triple bill pitting Mindoro against Batangas at 4 p.m., Sarangani against Bacolod at 6 p.m., and Negros against Rizal at 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Brownlee or Clarkson?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
The decision on whom to tap as Gilas’ naturalized player in the coming FIBA World Cup is coming soon with 37 days to go before the start of hostilities on Aug. 25.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys blast Thai rivals

Gilas boys blast Thai rivals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas pushed its drive for a FIBA U16 Asian Championship qualification by smothering Thailand, 85-49, for a 2-0...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women on track to world-class status with recent feats

Gilas women on track to world-class status with recent feats

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women are on the right path to conquering greater heights after adding another feather in their cap.
Sports
fbtw
Marcial wants one more crack at Olympic boxing gold

Marcial wants one more crack at Olympic boxing gold

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
When Filipino boxer Eumir Felix Marcial failed to win his dream Olympic gold after settling for a bronze in the Tokyo Games,...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines to host Sharks International 9-Ball Open

Philippines to host Sharks International 9-Ball Open

21 hours ago
The stage is set for the Sharks International 9-Ball Open, which takes place from July 24-29 at the Sharks Arena along Tomas...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fernandez, Catantan, Galvez team up as UE bags gold in All-Women's fencing meet

Fernandez, Catantan, Galvez team up as UE bags gold in All-Women's fencing meet

1 hour ago
University of the East junior’s team holdovers Aubrey Paulene Fernandez and Sophia Shekinah Catantan showed their usual...
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer Ravena encourages Kai Sotto to keep pursuing NBA dream

Kiefer Ravena encourages Kai Sotto to keep pursuing NBA dream

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas mainstay Kiefer Ravena urged Kai Sotto to “keep on trying” following an NBA Summer League stint...
Sports
fbtw
CIGNAL, F2 reach semis

CIGNAL, F2 reach semis

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Cignal and F2 Logistics downed their respective foes yesterday to advance to the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League...
Sports
fbtw
Austria, Repato rule Forest Hills-PGAP Pro-Am

Austria, Repato rule Forest Hills-PGAP Pro-Am

13 hours ago
Amateur Jonar Austria calmly sank a 16-foot downhill putt for birdie in the third extra hole, much to the delight of pro partner...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with