Fernandez, Catantan, Galvez team up as UE bags gold in All-Women's fencing meet

University of the East fencers (from right) Aubrey Paulene Fernandez, Sophia Shekinah Catantan, Willa Liana Galvez and Alyzabeth Leiana Gilbert hold their gold medals after ruling the cadet foil team in the 2023 Women’s Indoor and Para Games Festival on Monday, July 17 at the Fencing Hall of the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines – University of the East junior’s team holdovers Aubrey Paulene Fernandez and Sophia Shekinah Catantan showed their usual solid form, while incoming rookie Willa Liana Galvez provided the needed boost as the Red Warriors bagged the gold medal in cadet division during Day 3 of the 2023 Women’s Indoor and Para Games Festival on Monday, July 17 at the Fencing Hall of the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City.

The high school fencing squad of UE came through with a convincing 45-32 win against Calle De Armas Fencing Club, which gave them the gold medal in this meet organized by the Philippine Sports Commission as part of the Philippine Women’s in Sports program under PSC Commissioner and bowling legend Bong Coo.

Fernandez and Catantan, part of UE’s high school champion team in the UAAP during the 85th Season last February, each scored 15 points against Calle de Armas — a team bannered by the Women’s Indoor and Para Games Festival senior’s division individual foil gold medalist Hannah Belarmino.

As for Galvez, an incoming Grade 7 at UE and silver medal winner in the meet’s Under-12 individual foil, she did not disappoint as the team’s third-man by matching the point production of Catantan — gold medalist in cadet division — and Fernandez with 15 points.

Galvez, who turned 12 last Sunday, July 16, showed poise and composure on her competition debut as a cadet with the Red Warriors as she scored crucial points for UE, which had as fourth-man backup Alyzabeth Leiana Gilbert — also a member of the school’s 12th straight high school fencing title.

“The event — the Women’s Indoor and Para Games Festival — served as the first test for the girls foil team and we’re satisfied with their performance,” said UE’s fencing team chief Rolando “Amat” Canlas Jr.

“Although the UAAP Season 86 is in seven months, this early we’re already preparing for the event, making sure that we remain solid in all the categories because our goal remains the same and that is to win the championship,” added Canlas, a former head coach of the national team.

Calle de Armas, which also had Sison sisters Aila and Aillana, and Ina Pascual of Republic Fencing as reinforcement, settled with the silver medal, while the bronze went to Canlas Fencing team of Jada Divinagracia, Marian Castro, Aliyah Diaz and Jazleen Tan.

In the U-12 foil team event, Yuna Canlas — gold medal winner in the individual category — powered her CF Team A with Elise Acuzar, Johanne Malones and Kaelle Mantiza to the gold, while Christine Morales, Grace Cueto and Allysa Villacin of CF Team C ruled the U-10 group.

The cadet saber team event championship went to Meagan Co Say, Arianna Tiu, Kathleen Tuy and Anya Garcia of Republic Fencing, while CF Team A’s Nicol Canlas, Shanelle Catantan and Acuzar pocketed the U-12 saber gold medal, and CF team of Winslowel Ang, Villacin sisters Allysa and and Akirra won the U-10 title.

In epee, Jowie Cabacan, Sarina del Rosario, Andrea Padilla and Mikaela Ragot of RF won the gold medal in U-12, while Belarmino teamed up with Solana Trinidad, Sison and La Salle Zobel’s Martina Baccay as Batang Calle took home the gold medal in cadet category.

The event, back after four years or since its last in 2019, also had events in chess, athletics, netball, para-chess and para-athletics as the event is set until the 22nd of July at PhilSports (formerly ULTRA).