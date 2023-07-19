^

Kiefer Ravena encourages Kai Sotto to keep pursuing NBA dream

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 19, 2023 | 11:06am
Kiefer Ravena encourages Kai Sotto to keep pursuing NBA dream
Kai Sotto (left) and Kiefer Ravena (right)
File photos

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas mainstay Kiefer Ravena urged Kai Sotto to “keep on trying” following an NBA Summer League stint abbreviated by a back injury.

In an interview with reporters after the National’s practice at the Meralco Gym Tuesday night, Ravena said he joins millions of Filipinos in rooting for Sotto to become the first homegrown Filipino player in the NBA.

“I was in touch with him, I was asking him how he is. I am asking him a lot of things, just so he knows a lot of people are supporting him,” Ravena said in Filipino.

After logging three consecutive did-not-plays for the Orlando Magic in the Summer League, Sotto played 13 minutes and finished with six points, four rebounds, three blocks and one assist in his debut against the Portland Trail Blazers last Friday.

He ended his stint in the tournament scoreless in the final game against the Boston Celtics, logging two rebounds, one assist and a block in eight minutes of playtime last Sunday.

Sotto prematurely exited the game against the Celtics due to a back injury, with Magic winless in five games.


Ravena, who suited up or the NBA G-League team Texas Legends as “developmental player,” admitted challenges being experienced by Asian players who are trying to enter the NBA.

“It is really hard to step on that level, even if you are already there. Maybe, being Asians, you always have a chip on your shoulder,” Ravena said.

“You always have… that burden of a physical disadvantage, and aside from that, you always have something to prove why you are there. Basically you just have to make sure that you find a way to let everybody know that you belong,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ravena is hoping that Sotto can join Gilas practices soon.

For his part, Gilas Coach Chot Reyes, in a separate interview, tempered expectations about having the 7-foot-3 Sotto onboard.

“Like I said, he’ll be here when he’ll be here,” Reyes said.

