Cignal, F2 clinch PVL semis berths

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal and F2 Logistics downed their respective foes Tuesday to advance to the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The HD Spikers came in prepared against Sisi Rondina and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans and hammered out an emphatic 25-15, 25-21, 25-21 triumph that catapulted them straight to the next phase.

Jovelyn Gonzaga outshone Rondina and unloaded a team-high 13 points, including 10 on kills, that helped propel the franchise back to the semis after being eliminated and finishing sixth in the All-Filipino Conference early this year.

Earlier, the Cargo Movers turned to their twin towers in Ivy Lacsina and Majoy Baron in smashing the Foton Tornadoes, 25-18, 25-18, 25-14, and claiming the first of two semis berths from Pool B.

Nobody expected Cignal to make quick work of a vastly improved Choco Mucho, which have zoomed to relevancy following the arrival of the power-hitting, heavy-scoring Rondina.

But on this crucial day, it was the Bionic Ilongga who came out with the most crucial plays while Rondina was stymied against Cignal’s rock-solid net and floor defense and was held to just 14 hits after averaging 22.5 points in their first four outings.

Gonzaga was quick to credit the coaching staff for its superb game plan and for keeping the faith.

“Thankful kami sa coaching staff na nag tiyaga sa amin all through out,” said an emotional Gonzaga.

It also produced heroines in skipper Rachel Anne Daquis, Roselyn Doria and Ces Molina, who scattered 12, 10 and 10 hits, respectively.

“This is for our Cignal family and fans,” said Daquis.

It was a stinging loss for crowd-favorite Choco Mucho, which was eliminated after dropping to a 3-2 record.

Lacsina and Baron took turns in firing 16 and 12 points, respectively, in sealing F2’s 4-1 record in the group stage.

“The key was our sense of urgency,” said Baron.

While the result made her happy, F2 coach Regine Diego stressed it gets tougher ahead.

“We’re grateful nakabalik kami sa panalo but we can’t be relaxed and we can’t be overconfident kasi pag pasok sa semis it's going to be a hard battle again,” said Diego. “Hopefully this is good preparation.”

In the non-bearing first game, Akari closed out its campaign with a 25-20, 22-25, 27-25, 25-27, 15-12 win over Quezon City-Gerflor for the former’s first win after three straight defeats.

The Defenders ended up winless in four outings.