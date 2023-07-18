Philippines to host Sharks International 9-Ball Open

MANILA, Philippines – The stage is set for the Sharks International 9-Ball Open, which takes place from July 24-29 at the Sharks Arena along Tomas Morato in Quezon City.

But the bigger picture is that organizers led by Hadley Mariano are hoping that the $100,000 tournament will reopen the doors for bigger events to be staged in the country.

“This is our first international tournament after so many years,” said Mariano during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizam Memorial Sports Complex.

“And this is not a one-time deal. Sana maipasok natin ulit ang mga international tournaments. We’re looking at the Presidential Cup. Nasa planning stage na,” he added.

A total of 128 players, including 64 foreigners, will take part in the event that will use the Matchroom format of double-round elims leading to the 64-player knockout stage and the finals.

The winner gets $30,000 and runner-up P15,000 all the way down to the top 32 of the event that has the backing of the Quezon City government under Mayor Joy Belmonte as well as the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

Leading the Philippine charge are the best of the best, including the veterans led by Django Bustamante, Carlo Biado, Dennis Orcollo and newly-crowned World Cup of Pool champions Johann Chua and James Aranas.

Chua, a SEA Games champion, and Aranas, who is hoping to make it to the national team, joined Mariano in the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, MILO, Philippine Olympic Committee and PAGCOR.

Mariano said they expect the best Asian players to vie in the event with perhaps less than a dozen coming from Europe.

Chua and Aranas, both 31 years old, are confident that Filipino players will end on top of the Sharks International.

“Naniniwala naman ako na sa Pinoy mapupunta to,” said Chua.