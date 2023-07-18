^

Junyong Park submits Albert Duraev in UFC Fight Night

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 18, 2023 | 2:52pm
Junyong Park (left) turned the tables against Russian submission specialist Albert Duraev with a rear naked choke at the 4:45 mark of the second round in the main card.
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – Asia’s lone representative in the latest UFC Fight Night at the Apex in Las Vegas saw a winner in South Korean Junyong Park (17-5 7-2 in the UFC).

Park turned the tables against Russian submission specialist Albert Duraev (16-5 2-2 in the UFC) with a rear naked choke at the 4:45 mark of the second round in the main card.

Both fighters got their licks in the first round, with Duraev staggering Park with a straight left. Fortunately for the Korean, he survived that shot.

“I got hit hard thrice in the first round,” Park pointed out. “I got it twice in the second round before the submission but other than that I wasn’t troubled.”

Come the second round, Park forced Duraev to the canvas with a flurry of punches. Once there, he pounced on his dizzied opponent and slipped in the submission move for his third straight victory via rear naked choke.

With four consecutive wins, Park has the second most wins in a row among active fighters in the middleweight division.

“I think it was just like what I practiced at the gym,” Park related. “I pressured my opponent with my strikes, boosted their stamina, and when they came to the ground, I finished them off with a submission. That’s my sparring routine. It was definitely exactly how we trained back home — if he strikes, strike him back, defend his takedowns, and then if he goes to the ground, just drain him out until he has no stamina left, and then go for the choke.”

The win also puts Park in the conversation along with the Korean Zombie and Kyung Ho Kang as some of the best fighters from South Korea currently plying their trade in the UFC.

On Sunday in UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura, Asia will have another representative in Filipino-Australian Josh Culibao (11-1-1) who takes Lerone Murphy (12-01) in a featherweight match to open the main cards.

The 29-year-old Culibao, who was born in Sydney, Australia, is on a three-fight win streak, with victories over Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, Choi Seung-woo and Melsik Baghdasarayan.

That fight will be shown live in the Philippines via the Premier Sports channel on Sky and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application on Sunday at 3 a.m.

