US Girls' Junior golf: Quintanilla shines with 71 but Malixi hobbles with 74

MANILA, Philippines – Grace Quintanilla put in an impressive one-under par 71 to kick off her bid in the US Girls’ Junior at joint 11th but Rianne Malixi wavered with a 74 even as US pals Anna Davis and Kiara Romero forged ahead with 68s at the Eisenhower Golf Club’s Blue course in Colorado Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

Quintanilla, getting rid of a not-so encouraging tied for 33rd result in the Junior World in San Diego last week, flourished with three birdies in the first five holes at the front of the military layout to overcome a backside 37 start but missed staying at joint fifth with a mishap on the par-5 No. 9 at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

But her 71 augured well for the 16-year-old Cebuana, who is well within sight of one of the spots in the Top 64, which will advance to Wednesday's match play phase of the event which Princess Superal won in Arizona in 2014.

The incoming Grade 11 student, who won the Patrick Reed Junior Championship of the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) in Texas last month, bucked a bogey start on No. 10 with a birdie on the 12th but dropped another stroke on the long 568-yard par-5 No. 16.

But she sizzled in the heat at the turn, birdying Nos. 1, 3 and 5 then rebounding from another miscue on the sixth with her fifth birdie on the par-3 No. 7 to join the two-under par scorers, led by defending champion Yana Wilson and AJGA campaigners Alice Zhao and Gianna Clemente.

But a last-hole slip dropped her to a share of 11th instead with Zara Im of the US, Chinese Yufeil Dai and Canadians Aphrodite Deng and Michelle Xing.

While Quintanilla boomed, Malixi failed to get going with a two-bogey, one-birdie card at the back then yielded another stroke on the par-3 No. 3 to finish with a pair of 37s with the ICTSI-backed ace falling to joint 31st.

Stevie Umali, however, skied to an 85 and will start the final round of the 36-hole stroke play elims at joint 150th in the field of 156.

Meanwhile, Davis and Romero, teammates in the US Women’s Amateur Four-Ball and who were paired together in four-ball and foursomes in the recent Wyndham Cup, a Ryder Cup-style event of the AJGA, matched 68s to post a one-stroke lead over Chinese Kaili Xiao and Thai Tarapath Patya, who carded identical 69s.

Davis, the world No. 4, sprayed the course with eight birdies against four bogeys, but Romero, ranked No. 151 in the world, turned in a solid round of four birdies for a pair of 34s.

Three players made aces, the most in a single US Girls’ Junior, with Veronika Exposito scoring the hole-in-one on the 162-yard No. 3, Emeri Schartz and Angela Zhang matching feats on the 143-yard No. 7.

Zhang went on to finish with a 70 for joint fifth, Schartz ended up with a 72 for a share of 16th and Exposito tied for 42nd with a 75.