Battle for last 3 PVL semis slots heats up

Games Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

9:30 a.m. – Gerflor vs Akari

12 p.m. – F2 vs Foton

4 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Cignal

6:30 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs PLDT

MANILA, Philippines – Five teams — PLDT, Cignal, Choco Mucho, Chery Tiggo and F2 Logistics — fight for the last three semifinal berths in Tuesday’s critical, final group stage duels in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The High Speed Hitters and the Crossovers, owners of identical 2-1 records, clash at 6:30 p.m. in a Pool A duel that would decide who will join early entrants the Creamline Cool Smashers, who swept the group in four games, in the next phase.

The HD Spikers and Flying Titans, for their part, face off at 4 p.m. while the Cargo Movers battle the already-ran Foton Tornadoes at 12 p.m. with an eye at claiming the two Pool B semis tickets.

Gerflor and Foton tackle each other at 9:30 a.m. in a non-bearing tiff.

Cignal, Choco Mucho and F2 are all tied at the helm in their bracket with 3-1 marks but only two will get to advance.

With Jovielyn Prado remaining a doubtful starter after hurting a knee and missing the team’s 25-18, 25-17, 26-24 win over Gerflor Saturday, PLDT is expected to rely anew on its bench headed by Fiona Ceballos, who stepped up and fired a team-best 13 points.

“Proud talaga kami sa hugot namin na si Fiola kasi mabigat samin pagkawala ni Jovy (Prado), hindi lang sa skills binibigay niya, leader din namin siya sa loob at inaasahan from the start,” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort.

For Choco Mucho, it is expected to rely anew on Sisi Rondina, who continued to light up the league following an electric 29-hit masterpiece in an epic 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 18-25, 15-10 win over F2 Logistics that kept its semis hopes alive.

“We got each others’ back, malaking tulong din communication and team work namin,” said Rondina.

Cignal’s resurgence can also be attributed to its improved roster particularly on the arrival of former Ateneo star Vanessa Gandler.

“The fight isn’t over,” said Gandler on their semis chances.

For F2 mentor Regine Diego, they will shoot for nothing less than a win.

“Tomorrow is a must-win game and hopefully the force is with us,” she said.