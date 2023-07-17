^

Sports

Battle for last 3 PVL semis slots heats up

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 17, 2023 | 4:23pm
Battle for last 3 PVL semis slots heats up
The High Speed Hitters and the Crossovers, owners of identical 2-1 records, clash at 6:30 p.m. in a Pool A duel that would decide who will join early entrants the Creamline Cool Smashers.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Tuesday
(PhilSports Arena)

9:30 a.m. – Gerflor vs Akari
12 p.m. – F2 vs Foton
4 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Cignal
6:30 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs PLDT

MANILA, Philippines – Five teams — PLDT, Cignal, Choco Mucho, Chery Tiggo and F2 Logistics — fight for the last three semifinal berths in Tuesday’s critical, final group stage duels in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The High Speed Hitters and the Crossovers, owners of identical 2-1 records, clash at 6:30 p.m. in a Pool A duel that would decide who will join early entrants the Creamline Cool Smashers, who swept the group in four games, in the next phase.

The HD Spikers and Flying Titans, for their part, face off at 4 p.m. while the Cargo Movers battle the already-ran Foton Tornadoes at 12 p.m. with an eye at claiming the two Pool B semis tickets.

Gerflor and Foton tackle each other at 9:30 a.m. in a non-bearing tiff.

Cignal, Choco Mucho and F2 are all tied at the helm in their bracket with 3-1 marks but only two will get to advance.

With Jovielyn Prado remaining a doubtful starter after hurting a knee and missing the team’s 25-18, 25-17, 26-24 win over Gerflor Saturday, PLDT is expected to rely anew on its bench headed by Fiona Ceballos, who stepped up and fired a team-best 13 points.

“Proud talaga kami sa hugot namin na si Fiola kasi mabigat samin pagkawala ni Jovy (Prado), hindi lang sa skills binibigay niya, leader din namin siya sa loob at inaasahan from the start,” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort.

For Choco Mucho, it is expected to rely anew on Sisi Rondina, who continued to light up the league following an electric 29-hit masterpiece in an epic 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 18-25, 15-10 win over F2 Logistics that kept its semis hopes alive.

“We got each others’ back, malaking tulong din communication and team work namin,” said Rondina.

Cignal’s resurgence can also be attributed to its improved roster particularly on the arrival of former Ateneo star Vanessa Gandler.

“The fight isn’t over,” said Gandler on their semis chances.

For F2 mentor Regine Diego, they will shoot for nothing less than a win.

“Tomorrow is a must-win game and hopefully the force is with us,” she said.

PLDT

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Lessons from NBA Summer League

By Bill Velasco | 16 hours ago
You’d have to be numb to not have felt a thrill down your spine when Kai Sotto finally took to the floor for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League.
Sports
fbtw
Pasig fends off Bataan

Pasig fends off Bataan

16 hours ago
Pasig MCW Sports fended off Bataan’s final assault to prevail, 70-67, on Saturday and bolster its playoff bid in the...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings seek PBA 3x3 hat-trick

Gin Kings seek PBA 3x3 hat-trick

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra aims to score a hat-trick of leg wins as the PBA 3x3 blasts off the Season 3 First Conference Leg 3 today...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz foils Djokovic's try at record-tying feat, cops Wimbledon crown

Alcaraz foils Djokovic's try at record-tying feat, cops Wimbledon crown

14 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz defeated seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to claim his first Wimbledon title on Sunday (early Monday, Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinos roar, growl with Kai

Filipinos roar, growl with Kai

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
From Fil-Am NBA star Jordan Clarkson to the country’s top coaches to fans who patiently waited for this moment, an excited...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Smart/MVP Sports Foundation national taekwondo tilt draws 2,000 jins

Smart/MVP Sports Foundation national taekwondo tilt draws 2,000 jins

4 hours ago
Around 2,000 taekwondo jins, including collegiate stars, are set to compete in the 46th Smart/MVP Sports Foundation National...
Sports
fbtw
Guce loses grip of the lead, falls to joint 6th with 70

Guce loses grip of the lead, falls to joint 6th with 70

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Clariss Guce missed giving her drive for a third Epson Tour crown a big push as she hobbled at the finish.
Sports
fbtw
Five players to watch at FIFA Women's World Cup

Five players to watch at FIFA Women's World Cup

4 hours ago
The top women's footballers on the planet will be in action when the World Cup kicks off on Thursday in Australia and New...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz's 'dream' Wimbledon can signal changing of the guard

Alcaraz's 'dream' Wimbledon can signal changing of the guard

5 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz believes his "dream" Wimbledon triumph against Novak Djokovic can signal a changing of the guard in men's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with