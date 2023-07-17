Ardina, Pagdanganan rally with 67s, tie for 26th, 41st

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan matched closing four-under 67s as they salvaged joint 26th and 41st finishes, respectively, in the Dana Open won by Swede Linn Grant in easy fashion at the Highlands Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Ardina snapped a par-game with a birdie on the par-3 No. 8 then strung up three straight from No. 12 to spike her surge from joint 52nd to a share of 26th at six-under 278 total after a 33-34 coming off an even-par 71 in the third round.

She bogeyed the 15th but quickly recovered the stroke on the par-5 17th although she missed another birdie chance on the closing long hole. The ICTSI-backed shotmaker finished tied with five others, including world No. 1 and Solaire ambassadress Jin Young Ko of Korea, who shot a 69.

Ardina, who pocketed $14,952, has been consistent off the mound all week, finishing with another 13-of-14 norm and more than made up for her five missed greens with 27 putts.

At tied 62nd after a 74 Saturday, Pagdanganan birdied the first hole, and gained more strokes on Nos. 9, 13 and 18 to finish with a bogey-free 32-35 while missing a number of birdie opportunities. She wound up tied at 41st at 281 worth $7,416.

Pagdanganan, whose campaign is also supported by the world's leading port operator, also missed just two fairways and the same number of greens but settled for a 30-putt showing.

But Ardina and Pagdanganan's strong finishes should boost their confidence as they head to the $2.7 million Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, which fires off Thursday in Midland, Michigan. The event will also feature former US Women's Open titlist Yuka Saso.

Meanwhile, Grant nailed her first LPGA Tour win with hardly a challenge as she shot a 68 and won by three over last week’s US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz.

With a six-shot bulge after 54 holes behind a sterling 62 round, Grant turned the final 18 holes into a victory walk as no player was able to mount a serious charge with Corpus heating up late with four birdies in the last five holes and still came up way short.



Grant finished with a 21-under 263 and ran away with the top $262,500 purse while Corpuz fired a 65 to claim solo second at 266 worth $160,458 after banking a record $2 million for her major and LPGA breakthrough at Pebble Beach.

Over in Connecticut, the final round of the Hartford Healthcare Women’s Championship was suspended due to adverse weather conditions with the last 18 holes to be play early Monday instead in Milford, also Sunday.

Clariss Guce, in joint sixth four strokes off joint leaders Minji Kang of Korea and American Jenny Bae after 36 holes, parred the par-3 opening hole in driving rains before the horn was sounded, calling off final round due to unplayable conditions at the Great River Golf Club.

Abby Arevalo, meanwhile, bogeyed the third hole before play was halted while Chanelle Avaricio and Samantha Bruce both had three-over cards after six holes at the back for running four-over and six-over totals, respectively.