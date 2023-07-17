^

Sports

Ardina, Pagdanganan rally with 67s, tie for 26th, 41st

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 17, 2023 | 1:27pm
Ardina, Pagdanganan rally with 67s, tie for 26th, 41st
Bianca Pagdanganan Dottie Ardina
AFP / Symetra Tour File

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan matched closing four-under 67s as they salvaged joint 26th and 41st finishes, respectively, in the Dana Open won by Swede Linn Grant in easy fashion at the Highlands Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Ardina snapped a par-game with a birdie on the par-3 No. 8 then strung up three straight from No. 12 to spike her surge from joint 52nd to a share of 26th at six-under 278 total after a 33-34 coming off an even-par 71 in the third round.

She bogeyed the 15th but quickly recovered the stroke on the par-5 17th although she missed another birdie chance on the closing long hole. The ICTSI-backed shotmaker finished tied with five others, including world No. 1 and Solaire ambassadress Jin Young Ko of Korea, who shot a 69.

Ardina, who pocketed $14,952, has been consistent off the mound all week, finishing with another 13-of-14 norm and more than made up for her five missed greens with 27 putts.

At tied 62nd after a 74 Saturday, Pagdanganan birdied the first hole, and gained more strokes on Nos. 9, 13 and 18 to finish with a bogey-free 32-35 while missing a number of birdie opportunities. She wound up tied at 41st at 281 worth $7,416. 

Pagdanganan, whose campaign is also supported by the world's leading port operator, also missed just two fairways and the same number of greens but settled for a 30-putt showing.

But Ardina and Pagdanganan's strong finishes should boost their confidence as they head to the $2.7 million Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, which fires off Thursday in Midland, Michigan. The event will also feature former US Women's Open titlist Yuka Saso.

Meanwhile, Grant nailed her first LPGA Tour win with hardly a challenge as she shot a 68 and won by three over last week’s US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz.

With a six-shot bulge after 54 holes behind a sterling 62 round, Grant turned the final 18 holes into a victory walk as no player was able to mount a serious charge with Corpus heating up late with four birdies in the last five holes and still came up way short.


Grant finished with a 21-under 263 and ran away with the top $262,500 purse while Corpuz fired a 65 to claim solo second at 266 worth $160,458 after banking a record $2 million for her major and LPGA breakthrough at Pebble Beach.

Over in Connecticut, the final round of the Hartford Healthcare Women’s Championship was suspended due to adverse weather conditions with the last 18 holes to be play early Monday instead in Milford, also Sunday.

Clariss Guce, in joint sixth four strokes off joint leaders Minji Kang of Korea and American Jenny Bae after 36 holes, parred the par-3 opening hole in driving rains before the horn was sounded, calling off final round due to unplayable conditions at the Great River Golf Club.

Abby Arevalo, meanwhile, bogeyed the third hole before play was halted while Chanelle Avaricio and Samantha Bruce both had three-over cards after six holes at the back for running four-over and six-over totals, respectively.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Lessons from NBA Summer League

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
You’d have to be numb to not have felt a thrill down your spine when Kai Sotto finally took to the floor for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League.
Sports
fbtw
Pasig fends off Bataan

Pasig fends off Bataan

13 hours ago
Pasig MCW Sports fended off Bataan’s final assault to prevail, 70-67, on Saturday and bolster its playoff bid in the...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings seek PBA 3x3 hat-trick

Gin Kings seek PBA 3x3 hat-trick

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra aims to score a hat-trick of leg wins as the PBA 3x3 blasts off the Season 3 First Conference Leg 3 today...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinos roar, growl with Kai

Filipinos roar, growl with Kai

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
From Fil-Am NBA star Jordan Clarkson to the country’s top coaches to fans who patiently waited for this moment, an excited...
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s final or bust for Gilas girls vs Malaysians

It’s final or bust for Gilas girls vs Malaysians

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls shoot for a finals ticket when they face Malaysia in the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship Final...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Guce loses grip of the lead, falls to joint 6th with 70

Guce loses grip of the lead, falls to joint 6th with 70

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Clariss Guce missed giving her drive for a third Epson Tour crown a big push as she hobbled at the finish.
Sports
fbtw
Five players to watch at FIFA Women's World Cup

Five players to watch at FIFA Women's World Cup

1 hour ago
The top women's footballers on the planet will be in action when the World Cup kicks off on Thursday in Australia and New...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz's 'dream' Wimbledon can signal changing of the guard

Alcaraz's 'dream' Wimbledon can signal changing of the guard

2 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz believes his "dream" Wimbledon triumph against Novak Djokovic can signal a changing of the guard in men's...
Sports
fbtw
CSB rules 1st PCAP Interschool Championships

CSB rules 1st PCAP Interschool Championships

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The College of Saint Benilde was in eighth spot (2-2) heading into the second and final weekend (July 15-16) of the inaugural...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with