FIVB Nations League quarterfinals to be shown live in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – It was a shocking ending to the FIVB Women’s Nations League tournament where Turkey won the title after favorites United States of America and Poland were ousted in the semifinals.

Could it be the same for the men’s competition?

The quarterfinals of the men’s competition get underway Wednesday, July 19, up to the early morning of Friday, July 21, with all the matches shown live in the Philippines via the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo TV streaming application.

The quarterfinals all the way to the finals will be played at the Ergo Arena Gdansk Poland.

Top-ranked USA (10-2) will battle eighth seed France (6-6) at 11 p.m. of July 19 while Italy (9-3) and Argentina (9-3) figure in the 2 a.m. July 20 clash.

Second seed Japan (10-2 but four less points than USA’s 31) takes on Slovenia (8-4) at 11 p.m. on July 20 while Poland (10-2) and Brazil (8-4) at 2 a.m. on July 21.

The last remaining best scorers in the men’s competition include Japan’s Yuki Ishikawa with 205 points; Brazil’s Lucarelli Souza has chalked up 175 points; while Slovenia’s Tine Urnaut and Klemen Cebulj are right behind with 174 and 163 markers, respectively.

On the defensive side, Argentina’s Agustin Loser is the league leader with 51 block points.

The player with the next most blocks remaining in the tournament is Slovenia’s Jan Kozamernik with 23 and Brazil’s Flavio Resende with 21.

Other top men in the middle include American David Smith (19) and Slovenian Alen Pajenk (17).

Five of the competition’s best setters are still seeing action in Brazil’s Mossa Resende (230 successful sets),USA’s Micah Christenson (225), Argentina’s Luciano De Cecco (223), Slovenia’s Gregor Ropret (214), and Italy’s Giannelli Simone (202).

Filipino fans got to watch Pool 6 of the tournament last July 4-9 with exciting five-setters such as Japan’s win over China, Poland’s win over Slovenia and Italy’s win over Canada.