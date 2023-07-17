^

Sports

FIVB Nations League quarterfinals to be shown live in Philippines

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 17, 2023 | 1:24pm
FIVB Nations League quarterfinals to be shown live in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – It was a shocking ending to the FIVB Women’s Nations League tournament where Turkey won the title after favorites United States of America and Poland were ousted in the semifinals.

Could it be the same for the men’s competition?

The quarterfinals of the men’s competition get underway Wednesday, July 19, up to the early morning of Friday, July 21, with all the matches shown live in the Philippines via the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo TV streaming application.

The quarterfinals all the way to the finals will be played at the Ergo Arena Gdansk Poland.

Top-ranked USA (10-2) will battle eighth seed France (6-6) at 11 p.m. of July 19 while Italy (9-3) and Argentina (9-3) figure in the 2 a.m. July 20 clash.

Second seed Japan (10-2 but four less points than USA’s 31) takes on Slovenia (8-4) at 11 p.m. on July 20 while Poland (10-2) and Brazil (8-4) at 2 a.m. on July 21.

The last remaining best scorers in the men’s competition include Japan’s Yuki Ishikawa with 205 points; Brazil’s Lucarelli Souza has chalked up 175 points; while Slovenia’s Tine Urnaut and Klemen Cebulj are right behind with 174 and 163 markers, respectively.

On the defensive side, Argentina’s Agustin Loser is the league leader with 51 block points.

The player with the next most blocks remaining in the tournament is Slovenia’s Jan Kozamernik with 23 and Brazil’s Flavio Resende with 21.

Other top men in the middle include American David Smith (19) and Slovenian Alen Pajenk (17).
Five of the competition’s best setters are still seeing action in Brazil’s Mossa Resende (230 successful sets),USA’s Micah Christenson (225), Argentina’s Luciano De Cecco (223), Slovenia’s Gregor Ropret (214), and Italy’s Giannelli Simone (202).

Filipino fans got to watch Pool 6 of the tournament last July 4-9 with exciting five-setters such as Japan’s win over China, Poland’s win over Slovenia and Italy’s win over Canada.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Lessons from NBA Summer League

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
You’d have to be numb to not have felt a thrill down your spine when Kai Sotto finally took to the floor for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League.
Sports
fbtw
Pasig fends off Bataan

Pasig fends off Bataan

13 hours ago
Pasig MCW Sports fended off Bataan’s final assault to prevail, 70-67, on Saturday and bolster its playoff bid in the...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings seek PBA 3x3 hat-trick

Gin Kings seek PBA 3x3 hat-trick

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra aims to score a hat-trick of leg wins as the PBA 3x3 blasts off the Season 3 First Conference Leg 3 today...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinos roar, growl with Kai

Filipinos roar, growl with Kai

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
From Fil-Am NBA star Jordan Clarkson to the country’s top coaches to fans who patiently waited for this moment, an excited...
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s final or bust for Gilas girls vs Malaysians

It’s final or bust for Gilas girls vs Malaysians

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls shoot for a finals ticket when they face Malaysia in the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship Final...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Guce loses grip of the lead, falls to joint 6th with 70

Guce loses grip of the lead, falls to joint 6th with 70

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Clariss Guce missed giving her drive for a third Epson Tour crown a big push as she hobbled at the finish.
Sports
fbtw
Five players to watch at FIFA Women's World Cup

Five players to watch at FIFA Women's World Cup

1 hour ago
The top women's footballers on the planet will be in action when the World Cup kicks off on Thursday in Australia and New...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz's 'dream' Wimbledon can signal changing of the guard

Alcaraz's 'dream' Wimbledon can signal changing of the guard

2 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz believes his "dream" Wimbledon triumph against Novak Djokovic can signal a changing of the guard in men's...
Sports
fbtw
CSB rules 1st PCAP Interschool Championships

CSB rules 1st PCAP Interschool Championships

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The College of Saint Benilde was in eighth spot (2-2) heading into the second and final weekend (July 15-16) of the inaugural...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with