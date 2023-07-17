^

Record field to see action in PPS Alonte junior netfest

July 17, 2023 | 1:06pm
Quezon City’s Chloe Mercado gains the No. 2 seeding as she gears up for a title collision with No. 1 Jane Diaz.

MANILA, Philippines – Close to 300 youngsters from all over brace for fierce duels in various age group categories when the PPS-PEPP Rep. Marlyn Alonte-Naguiat national juniors tennis championships unfolds Wednesday at the Brent Tennis Center in Biñan, Laguna.

All but one in nine age-group divisions will feature 32-player draws, underscoring the tremendous response of those bidding in the 10-unisex all the way to the premier 18-and-under class of the Group 1 tournament presented by Dunlop. Only the girls’ 18-U will have 16 entries but the battle for top honors and ranking points is expected to be tight as in the rest of the competition.

To accommodate the record number of 272 entries in the event serving as part of the country’s longest talent-search, playing times and days have been extended, according to organizer Jonathan Bernardo, also the person-in-charge of the PPS-PEPP Committee on Tennis in the Calabarzon area.

Quezon City’s Chloe Mercado, fresh from her feat in the Lanao del Norte swing of the nationwide circuit put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro, gains the No. 2 seeding as she gears up for a title collision with No. 1 Jane Dia, with Sandra Bautista and Alexi Jarata both seeking to crowd the fancied bets in the centerpiece girls’ division.

Kale Cyd Villamar, on the other hand, is all primed for battle with the likes of Vince Serna and Kendrick Bona as the Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte bet takes the No. 3 seeding in the boys’ 18-U play that also includes Ariel Cabaral, Reign Maravilla, siblings Frand and France Dilao and Marben Alimarin.

Meanwhile, the juniors circuit moves to Sucat, Paranaque next for the Mayor Eric Olivarez National on July 25-29 at the Olivarez Sports Center while Palawan will host the next stop on Aug. 2-13 that will also feature the Puerto Princesa City Open.

For listup and details, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Meanwhile, Diaz, Bautista and Jarala also lead the 16-U cast, along with Joy Ansay, Ave Maria Policarpio, Alecsa Ilano and Cadee Dagoon while Bona, Villamar and Cabaral are the top bets in the boys’ side that also features Tristan Licayan, the Dilao brothers, Gabriel Cruz and Zachary Morales.

Los Baños’ Maristella Torrecampo, winner of the 10-unisex trophy of the last PPS Alonte juniors, moves up to the girls’ 12-U that includes Kylie Cautivo, Alexa Cruspero, Ayl Gonzaga, Jarmine Sardona, Maria Ataiza, Stella Policarpio and Theriz Zapatos.

