Smart/MVP Sports Foundation national taekwondo tilt draws 2,000 jins

A player in blue armor connects with an axe kick to his opponent.

MANILA, Philippines – Around 2,000 taekwondo jins, including collegiate stars, are set to compete in the 46th Smart/MVP Sports Foundation National Taekwondo Championships on July 22-23 at the Music Hall of SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

The Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) said among the participants in the association’s biggest tournament for the year are the stars of various chapters from 20 different regions with National Capital Region fighters looming as top favorites in the two-day tournament.

Teams from the UAAP and NCAA are also fielding their top bets in the competition that is also sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and MILO.

Events on tap are Advance and Novice that features four divisions each, namely: seniors, juniors, cadet and grade school — both male and female.

In order to eliminate human error, the PTA will be utilizing the KPNP technology as Protector and Scoring System (PSS), apart from the implementation of the IVR (Instant Video Replay) system.

Martial arts enthusiasts and sports aficionados are invited to witness this event, especially children who are interested to learn the sport.

Eliminations start at 9 a.m. with the official opening ceremony set at 1 p.m. that will be highlighted by a show from the Philippine Demonstration Team.