Guce loses grip of the lead, falls to joint 6th with 70

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 17, 2023 | 12:14pm
Clariss Guce of USA sets up her putt on the second green during the first round of the Epson Tour Championship at the Champions course at LPGA International on October 06, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
MIKE STOBE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Clariss Guce missed giving her drive for a third Epson Tour crown a big push as she hobbled at the finish. She ended up with a 70 and fell four strokes behind joint leaders Minji Kang of Korea and American Jenny Bae instead after 36 holes of the Hartford Healthcare Women’s Championship in Milford, Connecticut Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The Filipino-American two-time Epson Tour winner actually grabbed a share of the lead with Kang and Bae with a solid frontside 32, highlighted by a three-birdie binge from No. 6. She even took the solo lead with another birdie on the par-5 12th but made three bogeys in the last five holes to drop to joint sixth at 139 with 18 holes to play in the $200,000 tournament at the Great River Golf Club.

In contrast, Kang and Bae went on to finish with a pair of 66s as they pulled ahead at 135, one stroke better than Taiwanese Cheng Ssu-Chia, who carded a 69 after a 67 for a 136 with Malaysian Alyaa Abdulghany making it a crowded leaderboard with a 137 after a 70.

Abby Arevalo, meanwhile, survived a roller-coaster round of five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey as the ICTSI-backed campaigner matched par-72 and pooled a 143 for joint 22nd while Chanelle Avaricio also shot a 72 on two birdies against two bogeys for a share of 36th at 145.

Samantha Bruce, on the other hand, bounced back strong from an 80 with a five-under 67 spiked by an eagle on the par-5 No. 4 as she jumped from No. 126 to a share of 48th at 147.

Pauline del Rosario, however, missed the cut at 148 as she skied to a 79 after a 72 for a 151.

Over in the LPGA, Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan struggled coming off a long rain delay although the former salvaged an even-par 71 and the latter rallied at the finish to rescue a 74 in the third round of the Dana Open now paced by Swede Linn Grant at the Highlands Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, also Saturday.

Ardina and Pagdanganan charged back with 68 and 69, respectively, halfway through the $1.75 million championship Friday but came out cold from a near four-hour stoppage with the former blowing a one-under card after six holes with bogeys on Nos. 9 and 11.

Ardina hit back-to-back birdies from No. 14 but yielded another stroke on the 16th for a 34-37 at the par-71 layout as she fell to joint 52nd at 211, while Pagdanganan yielded three strokes in a birdie-less backside start, dropped two more on Nos. 3 and 5 before rebounding with birdies on Nos. 7 and 9 for a 34-40. She tumbled to joint 64th at 214.

Grant, meantime, went 9-under after 13 holes but missed becoming only the second LPGA Tour player after fellow Swede and legend Annika Sorenstam (59) to break 60 as she closed out with five straight pars. Her 62, however, netted her a big six-stroke lead as she assembled an 18-under 195, way ahead of newly-crowned US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz of the US and four others, and closer to an LPGA breakthrough.

Corpuz fired a 68 to pool a 201 in a tie with Aussie Stephanie Kyriacou (65), Maria Fassi of Mexico, Matilda Castren of Finland and Denmark’s Emily Pedersen, who also shot 67s.

