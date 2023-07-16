^

Sports

Obiena wipes the field, sets news record in Asian Athletics Championships

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 16, 2023 | 8:30pm
Obiena wipes the field, sets news record in Asian Athletics Championships
The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete during the men's pole vault event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 3, 2021.
John Thys / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Unless a miracle happens or lighting strikes EJ Obiena, there was no way the World No. 3 pole-vaulter from the Philippines would lose in the Asian Athletics Championships.

On Sunday night in Bangkok, Thailand, the Asian record-holder was the destroyer of hopes and turned out to be the cloud of thunderbolt that flattened a hapless field at the Suphachalasai National Stadium.

When it was over, the World Championships bronze winner has achieved what everyone knew he would accomplish as he decimated everyone at his path in claiming the gold medal and setting a new meet record of 5.91 meters.

It was a spectacular show of force by Obiena, who went all in with a 6.02m with hopes of smashing his personal best and Asian mark of 6m he etched in Bergen, Norway last month.

Unfortunately, he failed in three tries.

But that didn’t diminish how Obiena manhandled everyone.

It was just an utter bloodbath.

Obiena though teased the field by initially attempting 5.51m that he effortlessly took care off in one try.

He erased the meet mark of 5.71m he set in Doha, Qatar four years ago.

For one fleeting moment, Hussain Asim Alhizam of Saudi Arabia felt like he could take on the Armand Duplantis of Asia as he likewise easily cleared 5.51m and as well as 5.56m both in one attempt to seize the lead.

It was good while it lasted as the Arabian vaulter did not have anything left in the tank and missed all his three attempts at 5.61m and settled for the silver.

Bokai Huang of China settled for the bronze with a 5.51m.

With his last best challenger done for, Obiena then went to work and cleared 5.66m, 5.80m and, finally, 5.91m in an electric succession of vaults to deliver the country its second gold in the meet following Robyn Brown's women's 400m hurdles triumph the day before.

On Saturday night, heptathlete Sarah Dequinan and the 4x400-meter mixed relay team of Frederick Ramirez, Jessel Lumapaz, Michael del Prado and Maureen Schrijvers failed to snatch a medal but registered new national records.

Dequinan was fifth out of nine participants but her 5,446 points eclipsed the old mark of 5381 she herself amassed in last year’s Hanoi Southeast Asian Games.

The mixed quartet, for its part, was sixth but their time of three minutes an d 22.53 seconds eclipsed the 3:23.69 submitted by Del Prado, Lumapas, Robyn Brown and Umajesty Williams in last May’s Phnom Penh SEA Games.

It came a day after John Cabang Tolentino rearranged the men’s 110m hurdles record for the second time in the last month.

Janry Ubas, meanwhile, wound up seventh in the men’s long jump with a 7.98m effort.

EJ OBIENA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipinos roar, growl with Kai

Filipinos roar, growl with Kai

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
From Fil-Am NBA star Jordan Clarkson to the country’s top coaches to fans who patiently waited for this moment, an excited...
Sports
fbtw
NBA star Curry makes hole-in-one at celebrity golf event

NBA star Curry makes hole-in-one at celebrity golf event

12 hours ago
NBA superstar Stephen Curry made a hole-in-one on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) in the second round of a celebrity golf tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Lionel Messi signs contract with Inter Miami through 2025

Lionel Messi signs contract with Inter Miami through 2025

12 hours ago
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has signed a contract through the 2025 season with Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer...
Sports
fbtw
ECHO, Mobile Legends win big in maiden Mobile Gaming Awards

ECHO, Mobile Legends win big in maiden Mobile Gaming Awards

By Michelle Lojo | 12 hours ago
ECHO Philippines and Moonton's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang took the top awards in the first ever Mobile Gaming Awards Ceremony...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas ready against all odds

Filipinas ready against all odds

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
Can the debuting Filipinas handle the grandeur of the FIFA Women’s Cup that could be overwhelming even to the more experienced,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Djokovic vs Alcaraz &lsquo;ultimate showdown&rsquo;

Djokovic vs Alcaraz ‘ultimate showdown’

22 hours ago
Novak Djokovic says the “world of sport” will be watching when he faces Carlos Alcaraz in a Wimbledon final where...
Sports
fbtw

Slam-bang ‘Blow By Blow’ action

By Joaquin M. Henson | 22 hours ago
The rains were intermittent at Barangay Batasan Hills, Quezon City, last Friday but the weather was torrential inside the ring for 13 bouts on the seventh edition of eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao’s...
Sports
fbtw
Brown strikes hurdles gold in Asian Athletics Championships

Brown strikes hurdles gold in Asian Athletics Championships

1 day ago
Robyn Lauren Brown ended the Philippines’ medal drought with a gold medal in the women’s 400-meter hurdles of...
Sports
fbtw
D&eacute;j&agrave; vu all over again for Holly Holm in UFC Fight Night?

Déjà vu all over again for Holly Holm in UFC Fight Night?

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
When we last spoke to Holly Holm, she said that she was re-signed to a new contract by the UFC. She is far from done after...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with