Obiena wipes the field, sets news record in Asian Athletics Championships

The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete during the men's pole vault event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 3, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – Unless a miracle happens or lighting strikes EJ Obiena, there was no way the World No. 3 pole-vaulter from the Philippines would lose in the Asian Athletics Championships.

On Sunday night in Bangkok, Thailand, the Asian record-holder was the destroyer of hopes and turned out to be the cloud of thunderbolt that flattened a hapless field at the Suphachalasai National Stadium.

When it was over, the World Championships bronze winner has achieved what everyone knew he would accomplish as he decimated everyone at his path in claiming the gold medal and setting a new meet record of 5.91 meters.

It was a spectacular show of force by Obiena, who went all in with a 6.02m with hopes of smashing his personal best and Asian mark of 6m he etched in Bergen, Norway last month.

Unfortunately, he failed in three tries.

But that didn’t diminish how Obiena manhandled everyone.

It was just an utter bloodbath.

Obiena though teased the field by initially attempting 5.51m that he effortlessly took care off in one try.

He erased the meet mark of 5.71m he set in Doha, Qatar four years ago.

For one fleeting moment, Hussain Asim Alhizam of Saudi Arabia felt like he could take on the Armand Duplantis of Asia as he likewise easily cleared 5.51m and as well as 5.56m both in one attempt to seize the lead.

It was good while it lasted as the Arabian vaulter did not have anything left in the tank and missed all his three attempts at 5.61m and settled for the silver.

Bokai Huang of China settled for the bronze with a 5.51m.

With his last best challenger done for, Obiena then went to work and cleared 5.66m, 5.80m and, finally, 5.91m in an electric succession of vaults to deliver the country its second gold in the meet following Robyn Brown's women's 400m hurdles triumph the day before.

On Saturday night, heptathlete Sarah Dequinan and the 4x400-meter mixed relay team of Frederick Ramirez, Jessel Lumapaz, Michael del Prado and Maureen Schrijvers failed to snatch a medal but registered new national records.

Dequinan was fifth out of nine participants but her 5,446 points eclipsed the old mark of 5381 she herself amassed in last year’s Hanoi Southeast Asian Games.

The mixed quartet, for its part, was sixth but their time of three minutes an d 22.53 seconds eclipsed the 3:23.69 submitted by Del Prado, Lumapas, Robyn Brown and Umajesty Williams in last May’s Phnom Penh SEA Games.

It came a day after John Cabang Tolentino rearranged the men’s 110m hurdles record for the second time in the last month.

Janry Ubas, meanwhile, wound up seventh in the men’s long jump with a 7.98m effort.