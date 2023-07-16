Back injury hampers Kai Sotto in final NBA Summer league game

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – Kai Sotto’s FIBA World Cup availability is now in limbo after his NBA Summer League stint ended with a back injury during the Orlando Magic’s 94-77 loss on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

“I hope his back is okay,” Sotto’s agent, Tony Ronzone, told Philstar.com after the game.

The injury limited Sotto to an eight-minute scoreless stint in the first half. He exited the game with 5:35 left in the second quarter and did not return.

Sotto missed all his three attempts — two from beyond the arc — and logged two rebounds, one assist and one block in eight minutes off the bench. He was a minus-11 during his stint on the court, meaning the Celtics outscored the Magic by 11 per 100 possessions.

It was a far cry from his solid Summer League debut against the Portland Trail Blazers two days ago when he finished with six points, four rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 13 minutes.

Sotto wrapped up his first NBA Summer League appearance, averaging three points, three rebounds, 1.5 blocks and one assist in 10.5 minutes of playing time across two games.

Sotto’s next step is still to be determined, according to Ronzone. But he added that Sotto is flying back to Manila on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila).

Sotto’s limited playing time hurt his chances of securing an NBA offer, whether it’s a G League or a two-way contract. If he doesn’t get an NBA offer, he is expected to play for the Hiroshima Dragonflies in Japan’s B. League.

Meanwhile, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson’s participation in the Gilas buildup is still being negotiated, according to a source with knowledge of the situation who spoke with Philstar.com on condition of anonymity.

When asked if the negotiation is close to being sealed, the source replied with an emoji for the phrase, “I hope so.”

Gilas is scheduled to fly to China in the first week of August to play a mini-pocket tournament as part of their buildup for the FIBA World Cup, which tips off on August 25. Gilas will test their mettle in China against Asian powerhouses Iran, Lebanon, and 2021 AfroBasket bronze medalist Senegal.

