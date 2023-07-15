DÃ©jÃ  vu all over again for Holly Holm in UFC Fight Night?

Déjà vu all over again for Holly Holm in UFC Fight Night?

MANILA, Philippines — When we last spoke to Holly Holm, she said that she was re-signed to a new contract by the UFC. She is far from done after all. Or is she?

On Sunday, June 16, Holm (15-6 8-6 in the UFC) will be in the main event of UFC Fight Night against a woman 10 years younger in Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1 5-2-1 in the UFC) in a bantamweight match at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Holm, who is ranked third in the division, is looking to build a win streak and to possibly get one last shot at the title belt.

The 41-year-old American has become more methodical in her approach, but her jabs and strikes are no less powerful. She would do well to go to this strength.

Silva will not be an easy opponent as she has surged of late. Although she is the 10th ranked fighter in her division, she knows a win over Holm will be a career defining match for her.

The Brazilian is highly aggressive and is a submission specialist who has garnered seven wins by that manner with seven first round finishes. Silva will be looking for the take down every chance she gets.

Silva also knows that Holm too is equally adept at that with 11 first round triumphs to her credit.

Both fighters are also adept with their body and leg kicks. How one takes advantage of this or even defends this will be worth watching.

Interestingly, Holm fought a fighter in Silva’s mode in Ketlen Vieira last May 21 and took a split decision loss to the Brazilian. What Holm learned from that fight will likewise be interesting so see how she has adapted.

UFC Fight Night Holm vs Silva will be shown live in the Philippines at 10 a.m. Sunday (Manila time) over the Premier Sports channel of Skycable and Cignal as well as the on the TapGo TV streaming application. The preliminary bouts begin at 7 a.m.