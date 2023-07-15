^

Ardina, Pagdanganan fight back, make Dana Open cut

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 15, 2023 | 11:07am
MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan matched fiery finishes on opposite nines as they rebounded from the brink with 68 and 69, respectively, to advance to the weekend play of the Dana Open at the Highlands Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Ardina birdied two of the last three holes at the back to hack out a 33-35 round at the par-71 layout while Pagdanganan closed out with birdies on Nos. 7 and 9 for a 34-35 as they tied for 43rd at two-under 140 after starting the round below the projected cutoff line at one-under.

The ICTSI-backed bets, however, lay nine strokes behind American Annie Park, who surged ahead with a sterling bogey-free 63 highlighted by four straight birdies from No. 1.

With a 131 aggregate, Park led newly crowned US Women’s Open champion and fellow American Allisen Corpuz and two others by two heading to the final 36 holes of the $1.75 million championship. Corpuz fired a 66 to tie erstwhile joint leaders Linn Grant of Sweden and Thai Jaravee Boonchant at 133 after the duo matched 69s.

But It was a big sigh of relief for the Filipina shotmakers, who bounced back through improved putting as Ardina finished with 27 putts after a 32-putt showing Thursday and Pagdanganan made 26 putts after making 31 the first time out.

Ardina also produced another near-impeccable stint off the mound, missing just one fairway but continued to grapple with her irons and wedges and missed five greens.

The big-hitting Pagdanganan, on the other hand, missed five fairways and seven greens but made up with her solid putting to get into the money race.

Ardina bucked a miscue on No. 1 with birdies on Nos. 2, 4 and 7 but made two bogeys against a birdie in the next seven holes before gaining strokes on Nos. 16 and 18.

Starting out on No. 10, Pagdanganan yielded a stroke on No. 12, and like Ardina, recovered quickly with birdies on Nos. 15, 17 and 18. Though she dropped strokes on Nos. 4 and 5, she put her act together in the closing holes to join Ardina and 15 others at 43rd.

While the Pinay duo crashed into the weekend play, the likes of former major champions Jeongeun Lee6 of Korea (69-143), Brooke Henderson of Canada (73-143), Japanese Hinako Shibuno (70-74) failed to advance, along with rookie and former amateur sensation Rose Zhang, who blew a superb opening 66 with a 77 for a 143.

Over in Milford, Connecticut, Fil-Am Clariss Guce shot three birdies against a bogey in a backside start for a clubhouse share of eighth place in the suspended first round play due to darkness of the Hartford Healthcare Women’s Championship of the Epson Tour at the Great River Golf Club.

Taiwanese Cheng Ssu-Chia, Malaysian Alyaa Abdulghany and Jessica Porvasnik of the US took the provisional lead with 67s, just a stroke ahead of French Agathe Laisne, who had a running four-under card with eight holes to play.

Abby Arevalo gunned down four birdies against three bogeys in the first flight as she carded a 71 for an early share of 13th while Chanelle Avaricio, who also teed off at the back, birdied the par-5 15th when play was halted.

Pauline del Rosario, however, opened her campaign with a bogey and yielded two strokes on the par-4 No. 5 but birdied the seventh at stoppage, while Samantha Bruce had a five-over card after 13 holes.

