^

Sports

Pagdanganan rallies to save 71; Ardina cards 72

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 14, 2023 | 2:42pm
Pagdanganan rallies to save 71; Ardina cards 72
Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan birdied three of the last eight holes to rescue a 71 but stood below the projected cutoff line in the Dana Open paced by Swede Linn Grant and Jaravee Boonchant of Thailand at the Highlands Meadows Golf Club in Slyvania, Ohio Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Pagdanganan wrestled with her irons in her comeback LPGA Tour stint, virtually putting to naught a sterling long game that saw her miss just one fairway. She dropped strokes on Nos. 1, 5 and 7 but struck back with birdies on Nos. 11, 14 and 17 to match par at the par-71, water-laced layout.

But she found herself at joint 84th as majority of the starting 144-player field broke par in a day of torrid scoring with Grant and Boonchant leading the assault with seven-under 64s posted in contrasting fashions.

Grant came through with a solid 30-34 card she laced with three straight birdies from No. 16 and closing out with back-to-back feats in an explosive frontside finish.

Boonchant, on the other hand, spiked her 31-33 round with a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 No. 10 and seven birdies to negate a two-bogey miscue on Nos. 1 and 14 as the duo took a one-shot lead over Ariya Jutanugarn, also from Thailand, and Denmark’s Emily Pedersen, who matched 65s.

Dottie Ardina came up with a two-birdie, three-bogey round for a share of 105th as the ICTSI-backed bets stood below the target cutoff score (one-under) in the $1.75 million tournament.

Pagdanganan and Ardina struggled on the unpredictable surface as they wound up with 31 and 32 putts, respectively, with both going out of regulation five times.

Meanwhile, Abby Arevalo hopes to make the most of an early start at 7:30 a.m. as she kicks off her bid in the Hartford Healthcare Women’s Championship of the Epson Tour firing off Friday (Saturday in Manila) at the Great River Golf Club in Milford, Connecticut.

Other Pinays vying in the 54-hole, $200,000 tournament are Samantha Bruce, two-time leg winner Clariss Guce, Pauline del Rosario and Chanelle Avaricio.

Bruce will start at 1:21 p.m. on the first hole with American Marissa Kirkwood and Swede Anna Nordfors, Guce drew a 2:09 p.m. tee-time at the backside with Aussie Robyn Choi and Jenny Coleman of the US, Del Rosario clashes with Americans Haley Moore and Camden Morrison at 2:57 p.m. on No. 1, and Avaricio launches her drive in the last flight at 2:57 p.m. on No. 10 with Hannah Gregg and Julie Houston, both of the US.

Arevalo faces Chinese Shuangshuan Fan and Samantha Troyanovich of the US, also on No. 1.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas girls rout Jordan, sweep way to semis

Gilas girls rout Jordan, sweep way to semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls cruised past Jordan, 106-58, to complete a group sweep and book a semifinal ticket in the 2023 FIBA...
Sports
fbtw

Mighty Gilas girls sweep way to crossover semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls cruised past Jordan, 106-58, to complete a group sweep and book a semifinal ticket in the 2023 FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship Division B yesterday at the Prince Hamzah Hall in Amman,...
Sports
fbtw

No Magic in Orlando

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Orlando will play its fourth NBA Summer League game against Portland in Las Vegas this morning (Manila time) and it remains to be seen if Magic coach Dylan Murphy finally calls Kai Sotto’s number after three...
Sports
fbtw
Chot upbeat on Scottie&rsquo;s recovery

Chot upbeat on Scottie’s recovery

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes said yesterday he’s hoping that Scottie Thompson will be able to recover from a metacarpal...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino makes 110m hurdles final

Tolentino makes 110m hurdles final

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
John Cabang Tolentino claimed a spot in the men’s 110-meter hurdles final after clocking 13.70 seconds in yesterday’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P1M at stake in Predator League 2024 Philippine Qualifiers

P1M at stake in Predator League 2024 Philippine Qualifiers

5 hours ago
One of the Philippines’ most prestigious esports tournament circuits is set for an explosive return.
Sports
fbtw
Sibol squads conquer Asia IESF Qualifiers

Sibol squads conquer Asia IESF Qualifiers

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Sibol's Mobile Legends Bang Bang and Dota2 teams have come out on top of the International Esports Federation's (IESF) World...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic looms large as Alcaraz bids to reach Wimbledon final

Djokovic looms large as Alcaraz bids to reach Wimbledon final

5 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz takes on Daniil Medvedev on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) for a place in the Wimbledon final, where history-chasing...
Sports
fbtw
Eight nations slug it out in Asian BMX in Tagaytay

Eight nations slug it out in Asian BMX in Tagaytay

15 hours ago
Tagaytay City rolls out the red carpet for athletes and officials from eight countries who are seeing action in the 2023 Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with