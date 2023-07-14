Pagdanganan rallies to save 71; Ardina cards 72

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan birdied three of the last eight holes to rescue a 71 but stood below the projected cutoff line in the Dana Open paced by Swede Linn Grant and Jaravee Boonchant of Thailand at the Highlands Meadows Golf Club in Slyvania, Ohio Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Pagdanganan wrestled with her irons in her comeback LPGA Tour stint, virtually putting to naught a sterling long game that saw her miss just one fairway. She dropped strokes on Nos. 1, 5 and 7 but struck back with birdies on Nos. 11, 14 and 17 to match par at the par-71, water-laced layout.

But she found herself at joint 84th as majority of the starting 144-player field broke par in a day of torrid scoring with Grant and Boonchant leading the assault with seven-under 64s posted in contrasting fashions.

Grant came through with a solid 30-34 card she laced with three straight birdies from No. 16 and closing out with back-to-back feats in an explosive frontside finish.

Boonchant, on the other hand, spiked her 31-33 round with a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 No. 10 and seven birdies to negate a two-bogey miscue on Nos. 1 and 14 as the duo took a one-shot lead over Ariya Jutanugarn, also from Thailand, and Denmark’s Emily Pedersen, who matched 65s.

Dottie Ardina came up with a two-birdie, three-bogey round for a share of 105th as the ICTSI-backed bets stood below the target cutoff score (one-under) in the $1.75 million tournament.

Pagdanganan and Ardina struggled on the unpredictable surface as they wound up with 31 and 32 putts, respectively, with both going out of regulation five times.

Meanwhile, Abby Arevalo hopes to make the most of an early start at 7:30 a.m. as she kicks off her bid in the Hartford Healthcare Women’s Championship of the Epson Tour firing off Friday (Saturday in Manila) at the Great River Golf Club in Milford, Connecticut.

Other Pinays vying in the 54-hole, $200,000 tournament are Samantha Bruce, two-time leg winner Clariss Guce, Pauline del Rosario and Chanelle Avaricio.

Bruce will start at 1:21 p.m. on the first hole with American Marissa Kirkwood and Swede Anna Nordfors, Guce drew a 2:09 p.m. tee-time at the backside with Aussie Robyn Choi and Jenny Coleman of the US, Del Rosario clashes with Americans Haley Moore and Camden Morrison at 2:57 p.m. on No. 1, and Avaricio launches her drive in the last flight at 2:57 p.m. on No. 10 with Hannah Gregg and Julie Houston, both of the US.

Arevalo faces Chinese Shuangshuan Fan and Samantha Troyanovich of the US, also on No. 1.