Malixi comes up short by 2, ties for 4th in Junior World

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi mounted her final round charge and shot a 69 but fell short by two strokes of her comeback bid as she ended up joint fourth in the Junior World Championships ruled by Japanese Nanami Nakashima in come-from-behind fashion in California Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Five shots behind erstwhile frontrunner Arianne Lau after 36 holes at Torrey Pines North, Malixi reeled farther back with miscue on No. 2 but went on an attack mode from there, netting birdies on the first two par-5s (Nos. 5 and 9) and on the par-4 seventh and pulling to within two off the Hong Kong leader.

But the US Women's Amateur-bound ICTSI-backed ace missed her chance on the next long hole (No. 10) and through she gained another stroke on No. 13, she missed a couple more opportunities, including on the par-5 17th, and finished with a 34-35 for a 212.

She wound up tied at fourth with Japanese Ema Narita and Taiwanese Wu Chun-wei, who closed out with a pair of 70s, two strokes off Nakashima, who snatched the girls’ 15-18 crown with a 210 after a 70.

After a 67-71, Lau cracked under pressure and faltered with a 73, ending up joint second at 211 instead with compatriot Sophie Han, who fought back with 68, in the premier division of the 54-hole tournament which drew some of the leading and rising junior players in the world.

Grace Quintanilla carded a 72 for a share of 33rd at 221, Alethea Gaccion ended up joint 67th at 227 after a 77, Anya Cedo tied for 107th at 232 after a 76, Reese Ng wound up at joint 125th at 234 after an 80, and Monique Arroyo pooled a 247 after an 84 for a share of 156th.

In boys’ 15-18 topped by Arizona’s Carlos Astiazaran (71-208), Jaden Dumdumaya ended up joint 32nd at 221 after a 78, Santino Pineda tied at 121st at 234 after a 76, Sean Granada wound up joint 166th at 239 after an 82, Jacob Cajita placed 175th at 241 after 77, and Zachary Castro finished at joint 186th at 247 after an 82.

In boys’ 13-14 ruled by Michigan’s Nemo Tsai (73-203) in playoff, Patrick Tambalque carded a 70 for a share of 17th at 212, Tristan Padilla assembled a 218 after a 74 for joint 45th, Geoffrey Tan tied at 80th at 223 after a 75, and Rafael Leonio finished at tied 110th at 227 after a 76.

In girls’ 13-14 won by Thai Arisa Binitachitt (71-215), Alessandra Luciano and Isabella Tabanas tied for 86th at 252 after 79 and 81, respectively, Celine Abalos placed 94th at 258 after a 90, and Tashanah Balangauan wound up joint 107th at 272 after an 89.

Kenzo Tan, just a stroke off the pace in boys’ 6-and-under after two days, skied to a seven-over 72 at the par-65 Pine Glen course of Singing Hills Resort in El Cajon, and tumbled to seventh place with a 173, nine strokes behind England’s Louie Goh, who shot a 63 for a 164.

Zoji Edoc placed 16th at 190 after a 72.

Athena Serapio made a 192 after a 79 to finish sixth while Stephanie Gan pooled a 200 after 78 for joint seventh in girls’ 6-and-under topped by Japan’s Kohana Takamori, who shot a 67 for a 172.

In boys’ 11-12 side won by American Richard Ding with three 67s for 201, Ralph Batican tied for 53rd with a 224 after a 76, David Teves ended up at joint 92nd with a 75 for a 231, Zianbeau Edoc had an 81 for 241 for joint 124th, Roman Ungco made an 82 for a share of 133rd at 245, and Anthony Zingapan wound up tied 136th at 249 after an 81.

In girls’ 11-12 category ruled by Thai Wirada Tawinsang (66-201), Francesca Gan finished 38th at 230 after 77, Mona Sarines placed 42nd at 233 after an 83, Precious Zaragosa and Lisa Sarines tied for 51st at 239 after an 80 and 83, respectively, and Brittany Tamayo made a 90 for joint 75th at 257.

In boys’ 9-10 topped by Japanese Seinosuke Fukui (68-199), Vito Sarines tied for 14th at 220 after a 72, Race Manhit placed 28th at 226 after a 74, Jared Saban shared 33rd at 229 after a 76, and Chan Ahn wound up 57th with a 76 for 238.