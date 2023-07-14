Smart further hypes FIBA World Cup with limited-edition load cards

MANILA, Philippines – Chief FIBA World Cup 2023 backer Smart Communications is fueling anticipation for the upcoming basketball showcase by giving away premium game tickets to subscribers via the limited-edition FIBA Basketball World Cup Load Cards.

Smart subscribers can get a chance to watch the all the basketball greats who will participate in the much-awaited games such as 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic of Serbia, Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic of Slovenia, Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece, Team USA, and Gilas Pilipinas from August 25 to September 10.

The promo is available for all registered Smart Prepaid, Smart Bro, and TNT subscribers. To join the raffle, subscribers simply have to purchase a FIBA Basketball World Cup Load Card at SM Smart Stores, Robinsons Malls Smart Stores, Smart Online Store, and Smart’s flagship stores in Lazada and Shopee from June 28 to August 14, 2023.

Up for grabs are premium FIBAWC 2023 tickets that will give the lucky winners instant access to all the five games of Gilas Pilipinas, or any three games in the first round, and another two in the second round.

Smart subscribers can also own a piece of basketball history while increasing their chances of winning FIBA tickets by purchasing the FIBA Basketball World Cup Load Cards.

Each collectible FIBA Basketball World Cup Load Card features key Gilas players like Dwight Ramos, Roger Pogoy, and Scottie Thompson in game-time artworks done by renowned artist Mike Swift.

In 2020, artist Mike Swift made headlines across the world for his remarkable art tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Tenement Court in Taguig City.

Smart subscribers can make the most of the FIBAWC 2023 experience with Smart Prepaid's Gilas Power 399, a data-packed offer perfect for watching games on the Smart LiveStream App and so much more.

Visit https://smart.com.ph/Prepaid/gilaspower to know more.