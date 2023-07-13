^

Sports

Creamline sweeps PLDT for 12th straight semis stint

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 13, 2023 | 6:43pm
Creamline sweeps PLDT for 12th straight semis stint
It was the third straight victory for the Cool Smashers, who will make another appearance in that stage and will try to add another hardware to their growing trophy collection of six championships, two runner-up finishes and three third-place efforts.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Saturday
(PhilSports Arena)

9:30 a.m. – Foton vs Farm Fresh
12 p.m. – PLDT vs Gerflor
4 p.m. – Akari vs Creamline
6:30 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline extended its streak of magnificence as it booked a record 12th straight semifinal appearance with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-21 smashing of PLDT Thursday in the Premier Volleyball Invitational Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

It was the third straight victory for the Cool Smashers, who will make another appearance in that stage and will try to add another hardware to their growing trophy collection of six championships, two runner-up finishes and three third-place efforts.

The proud franchise, which has never conceded a set this conference thus far, will shoot for win No. 4 against a young Akari side Saturday.

Tots Carlos has come through again, firing a match-best 21 points that she laced with three missile-like aces in the third set that completely erased a four-hit deficit and turned things around in their favor.

Carlos was quick to point at hard work as their strength.

“Sa ganung moments, lagi sinasabi ni (Creamline) coach Sherwin (Meneses), lagi lang namin iniisip paano o-overcome,” said Carlos. “Nakuha naming yan sa training extra, lahat ng ginagawa namin nakikita na resulta ngayon.”

Jema Galanzas scattered 12 while skipper Alyssa Valdez chipped in 11 while practically doing everything in offense and defense.

The High Speed Hitters slipped to 1-1.

Earlier, Chery Tiggo downed Gerflor, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18, and Petro Gazz outlasted F2 Logistics, 20-25, 25-22, 25-12, 33-35, 15-9, to stay in the semis hunt.

Last year’s Reinforced Conference MVP Mylene Paat led the way for the Crossovers, who claimed their second win in three starts that kept them in the race for one of the two spots from Pool A.

“I’m very happy with how they played but definitely there’s still a lot of things that we need to improve on,” said Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez. “Kailangan maging mabilis ang start namin, so that’s one thing I think that we have to pick up. I also like the fact that everybody was able to step up.”

“Kailangan namin i-work out ang chemistry namin, yung communication dapat maging smooth in preparation for our next match,” he added.

Grethcel Soltones, for her part, unleashed a masterful 31-hit performance in powering the Angels to a 3-1 record in Pool B and closer to the semis.

“Mahal na mahal ko talaga teammates ko kaya pag binibigay sa akin bola, binubuhos ko na talaga lahat,” said Soltones.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for the Cargo Movers, who played their second five-set game in three days and dropped this one in falling to a 3-1 mark.

“It was my fault, don’t bash the players,” said an apologetic F2 mentor Regine Diego.

COOL SMASHERS

CREAMLINE

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas girls pulverize Maldives by 122 points

Gilas girls pulverize Maldives by 122 points

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls annihilated Maldives, 144-22, to stay unbeaten in Group A of the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz stays on course for Djokovic Wimbledon showdown as Jabeur gains revenge

Alcaraz stays on course for Djokovic Wimbledon showdown as Jabeur gains revenge

9 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz stayed on track for a Wimbledon title showdown against defending champion Novak Djokovic on Wednesday (Thursday,...
Sports
fbtw
UST Tigers secure commitment from Paranada, 3 more Fil-Ams

UST Tigers secure commitment from Paranada, 3 more Fil-Ams

6 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas is looking at the big picture as they secured the commitment of four Filipino-foreign talents to...
Sports
fbtw

To add or not to add

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes said yesterday there’s nothing in the rule book that prohibits expanding the national pool to as many players as necessary so if the situation calls for bringing in reinforcements...
Sports
fbtw
Ang Liga gets backing from FPJ Panday Bayanihan for 19th Season

Ang Liga gets backing from FPJ Panday Bayanihan for 19th Season

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
On the eve of the kickoff of the 19th season of Ang Liga, the country’s largest collegiate football league signed a...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas girls rout Jordan, sweep way to semis

Gilas girls rout Jordan, sweep way to semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls cruised past Jordan, 106-58, to complete a group sweep and book a semifinal ticket in the 2023 FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi rebounds with 70, but stays 5 shots adrift

Malixi rebounds with 70, but stays 5 shots adrift

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Rianne Malixi turned it around in a switch in tee-time but her two-under 70 still kept her way off Arianna Lu after 36 holes...
Sports
fbtw
UCBL cagefest: SSC, Olivarez enhance semis push

UCBL cagefest: SSC, Olivarez enhance semis push

7 hours ago
San Sebastian College and Olivarez College demolished their rivals Wednesday and bolstered their semis bids in the in the...
Sports
fbtw
Kim relishes a return to Scotland where his life changed a year ago

Kim relishes a return to Scotland where his life changed a year ago

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 9 hours ago
Tom Kim couldn’t be at a happier place than in Scotland this week. For an aspiring golfer, a trip to the Home of Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Lim, Mesiona top performers in Lala netfest

Lim, Mesiona top performers in Lala netfest

19 hours ago
Benedict Lim leveled up from a previous feat as he captured two titles on home turf while Marlyn Mesiona posted a win and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with