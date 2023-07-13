Tan mounts charge; Malixi rebounds in Junior World

MANILA, Philippines – Kenzo Tan rattled off four straight birdies to close out his frontside charge for a 34, overcoming a two-bogey mishap in the first five holes and threatening to within one off joint leaders Braxton Medlock of the US and Thai Rati Sirisomboon in the boys’ 6-and-under division of the Junior World Championships in California Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Counting his earlier 67, Tan pooled a 101 with nine holes still to be played in the second round of the 54-hole championship in the youngest age category at the par-65 Pine Glen course of Singing Hills Resort in El Cajon.

Medlock and Sirisomboon matched outputs for the second straight day, making the turn with 36s as the former shot an eagle and a birdie against a double bogey and a bogey and the latter bouncing back from three straight bogeys with an eagle on the par-4 No. 4 and a birdie on the sixth for identical 100s.

Earlier, Rianne Malixi turned it around in a switch in tee-time but her two-under 70 still kept her way off Arianna Lu after 36 holes in the premier division of girls’ play at Torrey Pines North in La Jolla, San Diego.

Malixi holed out with a birdie on the par-5 ninth, saving a pair of 35s that proved to be the day’s best but her 143 aggregate could only lift her to tied fifth, five strokes behind Lau.

The Hong Kong ace slowed down with a 71 after a fiery 67 for a 138 but padded her overnight one-shot lead in the 15-18 age category to two over Japanese Nanami Nakashima, who also carded a 71 for a 140.

Taiwan’s Wu Chun-wei and Ema Narita faltered with 74s after a pair of 68s and tumbled to joint third at 142 heading to the last 18 holes.

Malixi, who struggled in the afternoon wave Tuesday, birdied No. 13 in morning play, gained another stroke on No. 1 but failed to rescue a par on the par-3 third hole. The ICTSI-backed shotmaker missed a couple of chances then pounced on the closing long hole to move to joint fifth with four others.

Grace Quintanilla improved from 75 with a 74 for a share of 42nd at 149 but Alethea Gaccion, who matched Malixi’s 73, wavered with a 77 and fell to tied 52nd at 150.

Reese Ng also floundered with a 79 for 154, Anya Cedo made a 77 for 156 and Monique Arroyo posted an 83 for 163.

In boys’ 15-18, Jaden Dumdumaya rebounded from a 74 with a 69 for a 143 but stayed eight shots off Chinese Zihang Qiu, who firmed up his lead at 135 after a 67, two shots ahead of Carlos Astiazaran of the US, who pooled a 137 after a 69.

Elsewhere, the Filipino bets failed to recover from first round struggles as Isabella Tabanas carded an 85 for 171 and tied 89th, Alessandra Luciano had a 173 after an 89, and Nina Balangauan made a 92 for 183, all in girls’ 13-14 paced by Chinese Yujie Liu (69-139), while Patrick Tambalque shot a 70 for joint 22nd at 142, Tristan Padilla made a 73 for tied 40th at 144, Geoffrey Tan had a second 74 for 148, and Rafael Leonio rebounded with a 74 for 151 in the boys’ side led by Nemo Tsai from Michigan, who assembled a 130 after a second 65.