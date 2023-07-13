Asian Athletics Championships: Tolentino guns for medal in 110m hurdles

MANILA, Philippines – John Cabang Tolentino claimed a spot in the men’s 110-meter hurdles after clocking 13.70 seconds in Thursday’s morning heats of the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 22-year-old Fil-Spaniard was battling for a medal at press time and a chance to replicate, if not eclipse, the national record of 13.65 he himself set in last month’s Campeonato de Esukadi in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

Cinton Bautista, in contrast, timed in 13.99 and did not make the cut.

Tokyo Olympian sprinter Kristina Knott was likewise competing at press time hoping to perform in the century dash.

Tolentino’s effort was the lone bright spot to what had been a grim campaign after Gennah Malapit (javelin), Sonny Wagdos (10,000m), Maureen Schrijvers (400m) and Frederick Ramirez (400m) all got buried under the avalanche of the strong foreign charge.

Hurdler Eric Cray and long jumper Janry Ubas, both seeking Paris Olympics qualification, will have a chance to deliver some goods new for the Filipinos as they plunge into action today.

And, of course, there is always World No. 3 pole-vaulter EJ Obiena to save the day and deliver an expected gold medal when he sees action Sunday.