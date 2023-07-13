^

Sports

Maquilan, Alipio fight for PBF bantam title in Pacquiao's 'Blow By Blow'

Philstar.com
July 13, 2023 | 4:02pm
Maquilan, Alipio fight for PBF bantam title in Pacquiao's 'Blow By Blow'
Noli James Maquilan (left) and Perjohn Alipio
Wendell Alinea / MP Promotions

MANILA, Philippines – Noli James Maquilan and Perjohn Alipio dispute the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation bantamweight crown as Manny Pacquiao Presents Blow By Blow returns with a massive show Friday at the Serbisyong Bayan Park in Batasan Hills, Quezon City.

Representing Penalosa Boxing Stable of Libis, Quezon City, Maquilan brings to the ring a 6-1-0 win-loss-draw record with three knockouts.

Fighting out of the RCJ Boxing Stable of Iligan City, Alipio enters the roped square with a 9-3-1 mark with four knockouts.

“Once again, we are showcasing up-and-coming talent, fighters who are deserving to be given chances at becoming better and better,” Pacquiao, the most famous product of the weekly television show, said on the eve of the event that also gets heavy backing from San Miguel Beer Pale Pilsen.

Blow By Blow, shown every Sunday night at 8:30 on Cignal One Sports channel, was revived late last year by Pacquiao, who made the assurance to the Filipino boxing community of his all-out support to discover new talent.

“I know the feeling and this is the reason why I am staging Blow By Blow on a regular basis,” said the eight-division legend.

Veteran matchmaker Art Monis lends a hand in assembling the roster of fighters taking part.

Since its relaunching in November 2022, Blow By Blow has staged fights in General Santos City, Cavite and several cities in Metro Manila.

BOXING

MANNY PACQUAIO PRESENTS BLOW-BY-BLOW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas girls pulverize Maldives by 122 points

Gilas girls pulverize Maldives by 122 points

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls annihilated Maldives, 144-22, to stay unbeaten in Group A of the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship...
Sports
fbtw

To add or not to add

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes said yesterday there’s nothing in the rule book that prohibits expanding the national pool to as many players as necessary so if the situation calls for bringing in reinforcements...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz stays on course for Djokovic Wimbledon showdown as Jabeur gains revenge

Alcaraz stays on course for Djokovic Wimbledon showdown as Jabeur gains revenge

6 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz stayed on track for a Wimbledon title showdown against defending champion Novak Djokovic on Wednesday (Thursday,...
Sports
fbtw

National team soars in FIVB world ranking

16 hours ago
The Philippine men’s team made a major accomplishment by leapfrogging 111 notches to No. 56 in the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) world ranking following two victories at the ongoing Asian Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto preaches patience amid elusive NBA Summer League minutes

Kai Sotto preaches patience amid elusive NBA Summer League minutes

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Like a pro that he is, Kai Sotto will wait for his elusive chance to show his worth in the NBA Summer League.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UCBL cagefest: SSC, Olivarez enhance semis push

UCBL cagefest: SSC, Olivarez enhance semis push

4 hours ago
San Sebastian College and Olivarez College demolished their rivals Wednesday and bolstered their semis bids in the in the...
Sports
fbtw
Ang Liga gets backing from FPJ Panday Bayanihan for 19th Season

Ang Liga gets backing from FPJ Panday Bayanihan for 19th Season

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
On the eve of the kickoff of the 19th season of Ang Liga, the country’s largest collegiate football league signed a...
Sports
fbtw
Kim relishes a return to Scotland where his life changed a year ago

Kim relishes a return to Scotland where his life changed a year ago

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 6 hours ago
Tom Kim couldn’t be at a happier place than in Scotland this week. For an aspiring golfer, a trip to the Home of Golf...
Sports
fbtw
PFF chief hopeful on Filipinas

PFF chief hopeful on Filipinas

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Noting marked improvements by the Filipinas over the last 18 months, Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with