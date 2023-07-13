Maquilan, Alipio fight for PBF bantam title in Pacquiao's 'Blow By Blow'

MANILA, Philippines – Noli James Maquilan and Perjohn Alipio dispute the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation bantamweight crown as Manny Pacquiao Presents Blow By Blow returns with a massive show Friday at the Serbisyong Bayan Park in Batasan Hills, Quezon City.

Representing Penalosa Boxing Stable of Libis, Quezon City, Maquilan brings to the ring a 6-1-0 win-loss-draw record with three knockouts.

Fighting out of the RCJ Boxing Stable of Iligan City, Alipio enters the roped square with a 9-3-1 mark with four knockouts.

“Once again, we are showcasing up-and-coming talent, fighters who are deserving to be given chances at becoming better and better,” Pacquiao, the most famous product of the weekly television show, said on the eve of the event that also gets heavy backing from San Miguel Beer Pale Pilsen.

Blow By Blow, shown every Sunday night at 8:30 on Cignal One Sports channel, was revived late last year by Pacquiao, who made the assurance to the Filipino boxing community of his all-out support to discover new talent.

“I know the feeling and this is the reason why I am staging Blow By Blow on a regular basis,” said the eight-division legend.

Veteran matchmaker Art Monis lends a hand in assembling the roster of fighters taking part.

Since its relaunching in November 2022, Blow By Blow has staged fights in General Santos City, Cavite and several cities in Metro Manila.