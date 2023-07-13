Malixi rebounds with 70, but stays 5 shots adrift

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi turned it around in a switch in tee-time but her two-under 70 still kept her way off Arianna Lu after 36 holes in the premier division of girls’ play in the Junior World Championships at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, San Diego, California Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Malixi holed out with a birdie on the par-5 ninth, saving a pair of 35s that proved to be the day’s best but her 143 aggregate could only lift her to tied fifth, five strokes behind Lau.

The Hong Kong ace slowed down with a 71 after a fiery 67 for a 138 but padded her overnight one-shot lead in the 15-18 age category to two over Japanese Nanami Nakashima, who also carded a 71 for a 140.

Taiwan’s Wu Chun-wei and Ema Narita faltered with 74s after a pair of 68s and tumbled to joint third at 142 heading to the last 18 holes.

Malixi, who struggled in the afternoon wave Tuesday, birdied No. 13 in morning play, gained another stroke on No. 1 but failed to rescue a par on the par-3 third hole. The ICTSI-backed shotmaker missed a couple of chances then pounced on the closing long hole to move to joint fifth with four others.

Grace Quintanilla improved from 75 with a 74 for a share of 42nd at 149 but Alethea Gaccion, who matched Malixi’s 73, wavered with a 77 and fell to tied 52nd at 150.

Reese Ng also floundered with a 79 for 154, Anya Cedo made a 77 for 156 and Monique Arroyo posted an 83 for 163.

In boys’ 15-18, Jaden Dumdumaya rebounded from a 74 with a 69 for a 143 but stayed eight shots off Chinese Zihang Qiu, who firmed up his lead at 135 after a 67, two shots ahead of Carlos Astiazaran of the US, who pooled a 137 after a 69.

Elsewhere, the Filipino bets failed to recover from first round struggles as Isabella Tabanas carded an 85 for 171 and tied 89th, Alessandra Luciano had a 173 after an 89, and Nina Balangauan made a 92 for 183, all in girls’ 13-14 paced by Chinese Yujie Liu (69-139), while Patrick Tambalque shot a 70 for joint 22nd at 142, Tristan Padilla made a 73 for tied 40th at 144, Geoffrey Tan had a second 74 for 148, and Rafael Leonio rebounded with a 74 for 151 in the boys’ side led by Nemo Tsai from Michigan, who assembled a 130 after a second 65.