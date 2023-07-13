^

Sports

Ang Liga gets backing from FPJ Panday Bayanihan for 19th Season

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 13, 2023 | 10:36am
Ang Liga gets backing from FPJ Panday Bayanihan for 19th Season
From left: Pantheon's Senior Business Development Lead Rog Abastillas, Pantheon's CEO Faye Abrihan, Pantheon's President and FPJ Panday Bayanihan's Chairman Brian Poe Llamanzares, Ang Liga's Director of Operations Karl Tan, Ang Liga's Director of Media Paolo Del Rosario, and Ang Liga's Tournament Director Patrick Maramara.

MANILA, Philippines – On the eve of the kickoff of the 19th season of Ang Liga, the country’s largest collegiate football league signed a collaborative partnership with FPJ Panday Bayanihan and Pantheon Holdings, which is hoped by Ang Liga director of operations Karl Tan “to elevate the league.”

In the last two decades, Ang Liga has been a tournament where schools are able to unveil their lineups and give them exposure prior to the UAAP and NCAA.

Among the squads participating in the upcoming Ang Liga season include Ateneo, La Salle, San Beda, UST, FEU, CSB and others.

La Salle are the defending Ang Liga champions.

"We are blessed and thankful that we were able to get the backing of Brian Poe-Llamanzares and the FPJ Panday Bayanihan Foundation, with a goal to give more exposure to the nation's grassroots development and to give a platform for the youth, from all walks of life" said Karl Tan, Director of Operations of Ang Liga. "This season is just a start, and we are planning a whole lot for the game of football locally."

The chairman of FPJ Panday Bayanihan, Brian Poe-Llamanzares, has always believed in the ability of sports to ignite personal growth and inspire positive change. 

"The partnership FPJ Panday Bayanihan between Ang Liga is a way for us to further cultivate the future of football in the Philippines. We believe in nation building and sports has always been one of the avenues we can take to advocate this," said Poe-Llamanzares, who donned the varsity jersey of Ateneo during his school days. "Football is a sport where we know we can be competitive and we have proven we can be champions."

Pantheon Holdings, a start-up investment firm committed to supporting community development initiatives, has joined the collaboration, bringing its resources and expertise to the table.  "Our vision at Pantheon Holdings has always been to create impact and help provide structure for local initiatives and investments in different sectors. Sports has always been a driving force to build community and we're glad to be helping FPJ Panday Bayanihan and Ang Liga foster that this season," said Pantheon Holdings CEO Faye Abrihan.

The Ang Liga team also includes Patrick Maramara, founder of KickStart Football and is actively involved as one of Ang Liga's tournament directors. "This partnership ensures that the efforts put in by all involved in the 19 years of Ang Liga will come to fruition sooner than later, maintaining its true goal — developing the Filipino footballer player into one with world-class standards," added Maramara. 

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas girls pulverize Maldives by 122 points

Gilas girls pulverize Maldives by 122 points

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls annihilated Maldives, 144-22, to stay unbeaten in Group A of the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship...
Sports
fbtw

To add or not to add

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes said yesterday there’s nothing in the rule book that prohibits expanding the national pool to as many players as necessary so if the situation calls for bringing in reinforcements...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto preaches patience amid elusive NBA Summer League minutes

Kai Sotto preaches patience amid elusive NBA Summer League minutes

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Like a pro that he is, Kai Sotto will wait for his elusive chance to show his worth in the NBA Summer League.
Sports
fbtw

National team soars in FIVB world ranking

12 hours ago
The Philippine men’s team made a major accomplishment by leapfrogging 111 notches to No. 56 in the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) world ranking following two victories at the ongoing Asian Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Another milestone for Djoko Serbian ace rips Rublev, gains piece of slam semis record

Another milestone for Djoko Serbian ace rips Rublev, gains piece of slam semis record

12 hours ago
Novak Djokovic reached a 12th Wimbledon semifinal and record-equalling 46th at the Grand Slams on Tuesday as Elina Svitolina...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Malixi 6 adrift after 73; Tan in the hunt in 6-U play

Malixi 6 adrift after 73; Tan in the hunt in 6-U play

By Jan Veran | 20 hours ago
Rianne Malixi dominated two of the four long holes but struggled on three par-4s as she ended with a 73 and trailed flightmate...
Sports
fbtw
In-form Lim cops twin titles in PPS netfest

In-form Lim cops twin titles in PPS netfest

20 hours ago
Benedict Lim leveled up from a previous feat as he captured two titles on home turf while Marlyn Mesiona posted a win and...
Sports
fbtw
St. Clare, UE post UCBL wins

St. Clare, UE post UCBL wins

21 hours ago
St. Clare College-Caloocan notched its second straight win by downing Centro Escolar University Team B, 72-63, in the PG Flex...
Sports
fbtw
Mayra Silva to Holly Holm: 'It is my time!'

Mayra Silva to Holly Holm: 'It is my time!'

1 day ago
UFC Fight Night on Sunday, July 16, represents Brazilian Mayra Silva’s biggest match thus far.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with