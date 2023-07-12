^

Sports

Kai Sotto preaches patience amid elusive NBA Summer League minutes

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 12, 2023 | 4:07pm
Kai Sotto preaches patience amid elusive NBA Summer League minutes
In this October 2, 2022 file photo, Kai Sotto of the Adelaide 36ers defends Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns during the first half at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Chris Coduto / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Like a pro that he is, Kai Sotto will wait for his elusive chance to show his worth in the NBA Summer League.

After logging two straight DNP-CDs (Did not play-Coach’s Decision), the 7-foot-3 Filipino pride is preaching patience as he vowed to stay ready for when his number could finally be called by the Orlando Magic.

"I’m just trying to show the coaches that I'm a good teammate and I'm a good player. I'll be ready whenever they call my name. I'll be the positive guy on the bench,” Sotto said in the video posted by NBA Philippines.

"I'm just like a sponge, man. I'm just trying to learn from everybody, from all the things that's happening to us."

Sotto, the tallest in Orlando’s 22-man roster, is one of the highly-anticipated players in the Summer League, especially by the passionate Filipino fans around the world and in Las Vegas.

A bevy of Pinoy supporters showed up at the Thomas and Mack Arena on Tuesday only to see no action from their 21-year-old kababayan after another benching by the Magic in a lopsided 108-85 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Chants of “We want Sotto” erupted in the arena in the middle of the match but Sotto was still not fielded as Orlando fell to 0-2 after an 89-78 loss to the Detroit Pistons over the weekend.

Sotto, who went undrafted last year before gaining another shot to become the first Filipino homegrown player in the NBA with an invite from the Magic, could not be grateful enough for the unwavering support and faith from the Filipino fans.

"I mean I feel like everywhere I go I represent the Philippines, so I just have to be aware of my actions,” he beamed.

“I'll be really happy to see a lot of Filipinos here to come to watch our games and support. It's just a blessing each day to represent my country and to have a lot of people believe in me."

For now, Sotto in his Summer League debut is not resting on his laurels to stay game-ready in the remaining games of Orlando starting today against New York before going up against Portland tomorrow.

“Just to see a lot of people watching and just a lot of talent in one gym is pretty cool. And as I said, here in the Summer League, I just got to put in the work and stay ready when the coach calls my name,” he said.

KAI SOTTO

MAGIC

NBA

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

ORLANDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas girls off to rousing start in FIBA U16 Asian tiff

Gilas girls off to rousing start in FIBA U16 Asian tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls clobbered Hong Kong, 79-40, for a roaring start in a serious redemption bid in the FIBA U16 Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas youth speeds up SEABA U16 tilt preparation

Gilas youth speeds up SEABA U16 tilt preparation

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas youth is leaving no stone unturned in a rushed preparation for the SEABA U16 Championship on July 17-19 in...
Sports
fbtw
Heavyweight champion Fury to face MMA fighter Ngannou

Heavyweight champion Fury to face MMA fighter Ngannou

10 hours ago
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will fight Mixed Martial Arts star Francis Ngannou in a boxing contest to decide "the...
Sports
fbtw
Messi lands in Florida ahead of Inter Miami move

Messi lands in Florida ahead of Inter Miami move

10 hours ago
Argentine star Lionel Messi landed in Florida on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) ahead of putting the final touches on his...
Sports
fbtw
NBA adopts flopping penalty, expands coach's challenges

NBA adopts flopping penalty, expands coach's challenges

7 hours ago
NBA team owners approved rule changes on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) creating an in-game flopping penalty and expanded...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mayra Silva to Holly Holm: 'It is my time!'

Mayra Silva to Holly Holm: 'It is my time!'

5 hours ago
UFC Fight Night on Sunday, July 16, represents Brazilian Mayra Silva’s biggest match thus far.
Sports
fbtw
PUBG Mobile launches collaboration with Dragon Ball

PUBG Mobile launches collaboration with Dragon Ball

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
PUBG Mobile has partnered with anime franchise Dragon Ball for theme battle modes, items, skins and areas, which will come...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic says he's 'favorite' to win Wimbledon

Djokovic says he's 'favorite' to win Wimbledon

10 hours ago
Novak Djokovic said he considers himself "favorite" to lift this year's Wimbledon title even if it makes him sound "arro...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls mindset for World Cup: Play perfect game

Blu Girls mindset for World Cup: Play perfect game

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Philippine Blu Girls catcher Chezka Altamonte knows there’s only one way to win in the Women’s Softball World...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with