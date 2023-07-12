^

Malixi 6 adrift after 73; Tan in the hunt in 6-U play

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 12, 2023 | 4:00pm
Rianne Malixi
MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi dominated two of the four long holes but struggled on three par-4s as she ended with a 73 and trailed flightmate Arianne Lau by six at the start of the Junior World Championships in La Jolla, San Diego, California Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Malixi tripped right on the opening hole of Torrey Pines South, recovered the stroke on the first par-5 (No. 5), only to yield another shot on the next. The 16-year-old US Women’s Amateur-bound Filipina birdied the par-5 No. 9 for an even-par frontside card but failed to hit any other birdie at the back marred by another mishap on No. 11.

In contrast, Lau, 15, birdied the first hole and went on to pick up strokes in the next four to post the best start in the girls’ 15-18 age category. The Hong Kong lass went 6-under with another feat on No. 13 but bogeyed the par-3 15th and finished with a 67.

Lau barely took the lead by one as Taiwanese Wu Chun-Wei, Larissa Carrillo of Mexico and Japanese Ema Narita matched 68s and Nanami Nakashima, also from Japan, fired a 69 to make it a crowded leaderboard heading to the final 36 holes.

The ICTSI-backed Malixi stood at joint 33rd with compatriot Alethea Gaccion, who also mixed two birdies against three bogeys, while Reese Ng and Grace Quintanilla both made 75s, Anya Cedo scored a 79 and Monique Arroyo skied to an 80.

The rest of the Philippine contingent also struggled in other divisions with Jaden Dumdumaya posting a 74 for joint 55th, six strokes behind Chinese Zihang Qiu and two others in the boys’ 15-18 side. Zachary Castro, Santino Pineda and Jacob Cajita all made 82s.

Kenzo Tan was the best placed at No. 5 in the boys’ 6-under play as he carded a two-over 67 and lay three strokes behind Mexico’s Marcelo Magaldi, Thai Rati Sirisomboon and Braxton Medlock of the US, with Zoji Edoc at joint seventh with 69.

In girls’ 6-U, Athena Serapio scored a 73 and trailed Thai leader Boonlada Kantha, who matched par 65, by eight strokes, while Stephanie Gan stood at eighth with 82.

